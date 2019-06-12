Patriots file tampering charges against Texans

Apparently, the relationship between the Patriots and Bill O’Brien isn’t as rosy as we had thought.

A league source confirmed that the Patriots filed tampering charges with the NFL office against O’Brien’s Houston Texans Wednesday regarding the pursuit of Nick Caserio for their vacant general manager position. The league office will now look into the matter and gather facts before determining whether any punishment is appropriate.

The Texans had asked for permission to interview Caserio, New England’s director of player personnel, after firing former GM Brian Gaine last Friday, but the Patriots apparently believe the Texans overstepped their bounds in trying to persuade him to leave New England.