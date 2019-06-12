Sony Michel had knee arthroscopy

Sony Michel missed the final stages of the Patriots’ offseason program because he had an arthroscopic procedure done on his knee, according to a league source.

The second-year running back, New England’s leader a season ago with 209 rushes for 931 yards and 6 touchdowns, is expected to be ready for training camp in late July.

It’s unclear when Michel had the scope, but he wasn’t on hand for any of the practices (one OTA session and three minicamp workouts) that reporters were allowed to watch.