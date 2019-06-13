Patriots acquire tight end Michael Roberts from Detroit

The Patriots added another name to the tight end competition on Thursday, trading for Lions third-year tight end Michael Roberts, a league source confirmed to the Globe. The Patriots are only giving up a conditional seventh-round pick in 2020, per ESPN.

Roberts, listed at 6-5 and 265 pounds, was a fourth-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, but didn’t make much of an impact in two seasons in Detroit. As a rookie Roberts had just four catches for 46 yards in 15 games, and was held out of the Lions’ finale by then-coach Jim Caldwell for reportedly skipping a team meeting. Last year Roberts had nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns, but landed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury after eight games.

Advertisement

But Roberts gets a fresh start and a new opportunity in New England, where the Patriots are trying to cobble together their tight end group as they move on from Rob Gronkowski. They didn’t sign any major free agents or take a tight end with any of their draft picks, instead acquiring a handful of value veterans: Ben Watson, Matt LaCosse, Austin Seferian-Jenkins (since released) and now Roberts.