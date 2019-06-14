Lions waive Michael Roberts after trade with Patriots falls through

Roberts failed a physical with the Patriots.

Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts during a game in 2018. –AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
By
LARRY LAGE
AP,
June 14, 2019

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions waived tight end Michael Roberts after trying to trade him to the New England Patriots.

The Lions say trade conditions put Roberts back on the team’s roster before they took him off it for the second straight day.

Roberts failed a physical with the Patriots, according to a person aware of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced. Roberts declined comment when reached by the AP on Friday.

Detroit announced Thursday it received a conditional pick from New England in exchange for Roberts. He became expendable this offseason after the Lions drafted Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson early in the first round and signed veterans Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

Advertisement

Detroit drafted Roberts in the fourth round in 2017. He has 13 career receptions for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

TOPICS: Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
J.D. Martinez celebrates his two-run home run during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez hits 2 of Boston's 6 HRs in 13-2 rout of Orioles June 14, 2019 | 10:41 PM
Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney speaks during Media Day ahead of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 26, 2019.
Bruins
4 things Don Sweeney must do this offseason June 14, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Heath Hembree
Red Sox
Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree placed on IL with elbow strain June 14, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. June 10, 2019. Abel Gonzalez, one of the doctors who operated on David Ortiz after the shooting, speaks to media at Centro de Medicina Avanzada . Orlando Barria for the Boston Globe
David Ortiz
Surgeons in Dominican Republic describe treating David Ortiz June 14, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
Zdeno Chara revealed the extent of his jaw injury June 14, 2019 | 3:39 PM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Former NBA player Paul Pierce looks on during warm ups prior to Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Celtics
Paul Pierce said the Raptors would win in six games. He was right. June 14, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins
The Bruins' offseason begins in a hurry June 14, 2019 | 2:42 PM
Tom Brady graduation message
Patriots
Watch: Tom Brady surprised a hospitalized high school senior with a graduation message June 14, 2019 | 1:15 PM
Anthony Davis New Orleans Pelicans
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics should go all in for Anthony Davis June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Danny Etling Tom Brady Patriots NFL
Patriots
Tom Brady poked fun at his own lack of speed June 14, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Why Wyc Grousbeck compared the Celtics' current offseason to 2007 June 14, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Andy Cohen
Bruins
Blues fan Andy Cohen told Seth Meyers about watching Game 7 from TD Garden June 14, 2019 | 10:10 AM
St. Louis Blues Alexander Steen Stanley Cup
NHL
'I'm kind of dumbfounded' June 14, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Michael Roberts
Patriots
4 things to know about tight end Michael Roberts June 14, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Kyle Lowry, back, celebrate after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
NBA
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6 June 14, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Dave Dombrowski is approaching his fourth trade deadline with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
Comebacks are nice, but when will 2019 Red Sox show they're worth saving? June 14, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr., center, celebrates his three-run home run with Xander Bogaerts (2), who scored, as Texas Rangers' Jeff Mathis kneels at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Boston, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Five home runs power Red Sox' come-from-behind win over Rangers, 7-6 June 14, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Phil Mickelson
Golf
'I flinched': Phil Mickelson lets another opportunity slide at Pebble Beach June 13, 2019 | 11:26 PM
Red Sox
Alex Cora on Bruins’ Stanley Cup run: ‘The city should be proud.’ June 13, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Zach Sanford of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a third period goal.
Sports Q
Sports Q: How do you divide up the blame for the Bruins' loss? June 13, 2019 | 7:46 PM
David Backes
Bruins
A quick look at the Bruins' pending free agents June 13, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Bruins
Bruins-Blues Game 7 was most-watched NHL game on record June 13, 2019 | 6:34 PM
Boston 06/12/19 The Boston Bruins play the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at TD Garden. Hockey sticks and bags line the hallway along the Bruins locker room late Wednesday night long after the Bruins lost the Stanley Cup to the Blues. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Bruins
What Boston sports radio is saying about Blues-Bruins Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Red Sox
'I hoped to share a bit of optimism in a time like this' June 13, 2019 | 4:11 PM
St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup
NHL
Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues will be held on Saturday June 13, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez throws to first during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 4-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Red Sox
Eduardo Nunez says he's 'embarrassed' by David Ortiz shooting June 13, 2019 | 2:41 PM
Zdeno Chara Boston Bruins Stanley Cup Final 2019
Bruins
What experts are saying about the Bruins' Stanley Cup loss June 13, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Zdeno Chara leads the Bruins' handshake line after Game 7.
Bruins
11 postgame photos from the Bruins' devastating Game 7 loss June 13, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Ortiz and wife Tiffany prepared to hit the golf course at a fundraiser in 2013.
David Ortiz
David Ortiz's wife releases new statement on heroic actions to save his life June 13, 2019 | 1:40 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins reacts after his teams defeat to the St. Louis Blues in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
‘I’ll never get over this’: Inside the Bruins locker room after Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:37 PM