Tom Brady poked fun at his own lack of speed

Tom Brady found a perfect opportunity for some self-deprecation aimed at his running ability on Instagram Wednesday.

The NFL posted a clip of New England backup quarterback Danny Etling’s 86-yard touchdown run from an August 2018 preseason game against the Giants to mark 86 days until the 2019 NFL season starts.

“That’s not @tombrady… it’s @dannyphantom08 taking OFF!! 🏃‍♂️💨,” the account wrote.

Brady, who tracked his own progress to 1,000 career rushing yards during the 2018 season, appeared amused that anyone might mistake Etling for him.

“Definitely not Tom Brady 😂😂,” No. 12 wrote in the post’s comment sections.

Etling, 24, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.76 seconds at the 2018 NFL combine, which compares favorably to Brady’s 5.30 second time before he was drafted in 2000.