Watch: Tom Brady surprised a hospitalized high school senior with a graduation message

Shaun Patterson missed his high school graduation, but the day he received his diploma is one he likely won’t ever forget.

The Missouri teen, who has spent more than 90 days at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of a congenital heart condition and recently received a heart transplant, got a surprise message and encouraging words from Tom Brady.

The video from the New England Patriots quarterback was played for Patterson during a special graduation ceremony for the teen at the hospital.

“I got some info on everything that’s happened in your life, and I just want you to know that you’re an amazing guy, and I’m really proud of you and all the things that you’ve accomplished thus far,” Brady said the video.

The six-time Super Bowl champ told the hospitalized teen to send him some play analysis so Brady could “see what [Patterson] can do” and in turn give a “little evaluation.”

“Hang tough, take care, we’re thinking about you, we’re proud of you,” Brady said. “Congrats on your graduation and keep kicking butt.”