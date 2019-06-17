The real story in the Patriots-Texans clash: Nick Caserio wants out

While you were loading up your car to head to the beach last Friday afternoon, the Patriots won their battle with the Texans over Nick Caserio.

The Texans backed off their pursuit of New England’s director of player personnel after being “made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots,’’ the team said in a statement. In turn, the Patriots rescinded their tampering charge against the Texans, and Robert Kraft said, “We appreciate the way [Texans chairman] Cal McNair has handled the situation.’’

So Caserio will be back this year, and the Patriots’ power structure remains intact. All’s well that ends well, right?