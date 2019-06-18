Robert Kraft and a group of current and former Patriots are traveling to Israel

This is the third trip to Israel by current or former NFL players that Kraft has spearheaded in recent years.

Robert Kraft and a group of current and former Patriots are traveling to Israel this week. –The Associated Press
June 18, 2019

A crowd of past and present Patriots players, led by Robert Kraft, are visiting Israel this week as part of what the Patriots are calling “Touchdown in Israel III.”

Current Patriots players Stephon Gilmore, David Andrews, Joe Thuney, Isaiah Wynn, Brandon King, and Nate Ebner are in attendance. They are joined by former Patriots Andre Tippett, Drew Bledsoe, Jerod Mayo, Ty Law, and Vince Wilfork.

The Patriots posted a video to their website of the group kicking off their journey with a welcoming speech from Kraft himself.

“I hope it’s going to turn out to be one of the greatest weeks in your life,” Kraft said. This is over 100 times I’ve gone [to Israel], and the first time I went on my honeymoon with my sweetheart, it just changed my life. You’re in this spirituality, there are connections that will be made that will just be life-changing. It will give you a sense, an internal sense, of what a special experience.”

According to the Associated Press, Kraft will receive the Genesis Prize on Thursday, an award reportedly commonly known as “The Jewish Nobel Prize.”

Kraft also led “Touchdown in Israel” trips in 2015 and 2017, taking Pro Football Hall of Famers with him each time.

