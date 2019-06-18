Shawne Merriman put his Patriots rivalry aside on Father’s Day

Shawne Merriman may not be the biggest fan of the Patriots, but on Father’s Day, he put the rivalry aside. The former Chargers linebacker tweeted a photo of his son with a Tom Brady jersey:

Happy Fathers Day to all the real Fathers who do things for their kid even if it kills you 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GLl7kanChv — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) June 16, 2019

The rivalry between the Chargers and the New England Patriots is long standing, and for Merriman, it dates back to a 2006 AFC Divisional Round game. The Chargers lost, and Merriman’s own famous dance move was mocked after the game.

Since then, he’s been vocal about his dislike for Patriots, but he might have a fan in the family. He continued to joke about it on Twitter:

He was punished lol — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) June 16, 2019

Had to go to therapy for it — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) June 18, 2019

For him, fatherly-duties come first.