Tom Brady still earns more royalties than any other NFL player

The Patriots QB earned $2.35 million last year.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady makes this lucky fan's day.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady makes this lucky fan's day. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
By
June 18, 2019

Tom Brady is proving age is just a number, but his No. 12 still sells. A report released by the NFL Players Association, filed under the Department of Labor, revealed that Brady led the league in royalties of $2.35 million last season.

The report states how much each NFL player made from ‘group listings’, which is when a deal is comprised of six players or more. Most of the profit is made from, “jersey (Nike), video game and trading card sales,” as reported by The Athletic. However, Brady’s earnings do not include his own individual endorsements, which range from Under Armour and Ugg to Aston Martin. According to Forbes, Brady earned $27 million in 2018, with $12 million of that coming from endorsements.

Russ Spielman, president of sports marketing at GSE Worldwide, told The Athletic: “It’s truly staggering…how many more Patriots fans are there that don’t own his jersey at this point…Its awesome to watch.”

Despite Brady being the oldest quarterback in the NFL, his popularity is still as strong as ever. While he did not match the $2.5 million royalties that he made last season, he did have the top  jersey sales of the 2018 NFL season.

Other names on the NFLPA’s list include Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys, who came in second and earned $2 million. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is listed as third with $1.5 million.

