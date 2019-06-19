Tom Brady and Josh Gordon worked out together Tuesday

Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry are not the only Patriots wide receivers Tom Brady is privately working out with this offseason.

Brady posted a GIF of himself throwing to Gordon on Instagram Wednesday with this caption alongside it: “Practice makes perfect.”

The GIF only shows Gordon from the back, prompting fans to ask “IS THAT FLASH???” in the post’s comments. ESPN reporter Mike Reiss confirmed via a source that Brady and Gordon worked out together Tuesday.

Gordon, 28, was indefinitely suspended by the NFL on Dec. 20, 2018, for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and announced he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health. In April, the Patriots signed Gordon to a restricted free agent tender, guaranteeing he will return to the Patriots if the league reinstates him during the 2019 season.