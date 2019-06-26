Morning sports update: Here are clips from Julian Edelman’s upcoming documentary

The Red Sox found a way to win in the rain on Tuesday night, defeating the White Sox 6-3. David Price pitched six innings, allowing only two earned runs, while the bullpen pitched three scoreless innings to close it out.

Boston plays Chicago today at 1:05 p.m. in the team’s final game before heading to London for a two-game series against the Yankees.

Tonight at 9 p.m., the United States men’s national team faces Panama in both teams’ final game of the Gold Cup group stage.

The clips from Julian Edelman’s new documentary: Julian Edelman has been doing the rounds in advance of his upcoming Showtime documentary, “100%: Julian Edelman.” It debuts this Friday (June 28) at 9 p.m.

Advertisement

And an array of clips from the film have emerged on social media. Here’s a look at a few of them, including one in which Edelman dusts off his Bill Belichick impression:

Edelman being roasted by the people in his own documentary:

The beginning of Edelman and Tom Brady’s offseason workouts, with Brady calling him a “Labrador receiver”:

Bill Burr on Super Bowl LI:

Edelman’s father talks about his son’s high school struggles:

Edelman on the relationship with his father:

Be sure to pick something up for the old man today. Happy #FathersDay Frank & @Edelman11! #Edelman100 pic.twitter.com/7pjUaguyJF — SHOWTIME SPORTS (@SHOsports) June 16, 2019

Guy Fieri has “real stories”:

Still not sure why my brotha @edelman11 asked me to be in his new @showtime documentary… Prob just wanted to turn up the HEAT!! 🔥🌶 6/28 @ 9pm #Edelman100 pic.twitter.com/GwyVyTrWwv — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) June 18, 2019

The official Showtime promo:

Trivia: On day two of the 2009 NFL draft, the Patriots traded their 3rd-round pick to the Jaguars for a 2009 7th-rounder and a 2010 2nd-rounder. With the 7th-round pick, New England selected Edelman (232nd overall). A year later, Belichick then traded the 2010 2nd-rounder acquired from the Jaguars in a deal to move up two spots. What player did he then select in the 2nd round of the 2010 draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He caught a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX.

More from Boston.com:

Tom Brady responded on his Instagram story to Joe Namath calling him the best quarterback of all time:

Patrice Bergeron’s best goals from the 2018-2019 season:

Advertisement

After getting a standing ovation in his return to Baltimore, Manny Machado crushed a home run (Don Orsillo had the call):

An incredible homecoming. pic.twitter.com/P8cvUL7Go4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 26, 2019

Longtime ESPN host Bob Ley is retiring:

Too many folks to thank individually, right now, but know that I have you all in my mind and my heart. Some news to share: pic.twitter.com/Qydhpcy4MV — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) June 26, 2019

On this day: In 1992, Denmark completed what commentator Martin Tyler described as “simply a footballing fairytale.”

Originally, the Danes failed to qualify for the ’92 UEFA European Championship after finishing one spot behind Yugoslavia. But the conflicts that erupted in the Balkans as the breakup of Yugoslavia ensued rendered their national team unable to play in the tournament. With that, UEFA promoted Denmark to take Yugoslavia’s place.

Inserted into a group that included host nation Sweden and traditional powerhouses England and France, experts predicted a quick exit for the Danes. After a draw against England and a loss to the Swedes, Denmark pulled off their first stunner of the tournament by upsetting France 2-1.

Buy Tickets







In the knockout round, they defeated the defending champions Netherlands on penalty kicks, advancing to the final to play an officially reunified German team. Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel — who would go on to fame with Manchester United — played brilliantly, denying German forward Jurgen Klinsmann on multiple occasions.

And thanks to two “bolts from the blue,” Denmark shocked the world to win the Euros, 2-0. From not playing in the tournament to being crowned champions, it remains one of the great upsets in sports history.

And on this day in 1996, Rick Pitino and John Calipari were involved in an NBA draft television segment that hasn’t aged particularly well:

June 26, 1996: New Nets coach John Calipari explains why he drafted Kerry Kittles over Kobe Bryant and has a laugh with pal Rick Pitino. pic.twitter.com/MOsW0CHNJH — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) June 26, 2019

Daily highlight: Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh recorded a video of his son playing backyard baseball. It had an unforeseen outcome.

Trivia answer: Rob Gronkowski