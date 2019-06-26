Julian Edelman was a guest on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Which Super Bowl ring is Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s favorite?

“The next one,” the three-time champ said with a smile.

Edelman and his bling paid a visit to the set of “The Late Show,” where he and host Stephen Colbert shared some laughs and discussed his relationship with quarterback Tom Brady — but not before Colbert tried all three rings on for himself.

“Do you need to go to the gym or you just curl with these on?” he asked.

Great time on @colbertlateshow tonight… tbh didn’t love how much he was eyeing the rings tho 💍👀 pic.twitter.com/BLaIiEr4SH — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 26, 2019

Later in the eight-minute segment, Edelman recounted the first time he met Brady during his rookie year. Carrying around a six-inch binder and hustling from meeting to meeting, he ran into Brady in a doorway at Gillette Stadium, where the veteran passer delivered his classic line to new players, “Hey, I’m Tom.”

Edelman, then 23, said he almost dropped his binder and sputtered out, “Hey, nice to meet you, Tom. I’m Jules.”

“It was definitely a frightening experience for me,” he said.

Having grown up eight miles away from him, Edelman said he was “always a huge fan” of Brady’s because the six-time Super Bowl champion had to “gnaw and scratch for what he got.” The two have gone on to form a close bond, as Edelman is often one of the select teammates spotted with Brady during the offseason.

Colbert also asked Edelman about two specific moments from New England’s most recent title run: 1. His choice of pump-up words during the AFC Championship, to which Edelman said, “I black out sometimes.” 2. His postgame embrace with Brady, to which he joked, “We almost made out there.”

The show closed with Colbert gifting Edelman a kippah.

Edelman has been making the media rounds lately — he also appeared on “Good Morning America” Monday — to promote his upcoming documentary, “100%: Julian Edelman,” which premieres Friday at 8 p.m. on Showtime.