Tom Brady joked about his rivalry with Peyton Manning

It’s the offseason, but Tom Brady has been active on social media recently. Brady’s video of him working out with wide receiver Josh Gordon excited fans, while this post led to some gossip about his looks. On Wednesday, Brady threw out another surprise.

The Patriots’ QB tweeted a photo with his long-time competitor and rival Peyton Manning, joking about their relationship. The rivalry between the two all-time great quarterbacks has spanned over the course of a decade, with 17 matchups, including four in the AFC Championship. They have a history of throwing jabs at each other on and off the field, but Brady assured everyone that they are in fact friends.

Spoiler alert… we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton! pic.twitter.com/DzscouMxsl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 26, 2019

Sorry Pats fans.