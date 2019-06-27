Julian Edelman rocked the red carpet with several familiar faces

FOXBOROUGH — Thursday evening at Patriots Place was all about wide receiver Julian Edelman.

With signage promoting his upcoming documentary, “100 percent: Julian Edelman,’’ decking the walls of the Showcase Cinema de Lux, Edelman walked the red carpet with family and friends ahead of the production’s premiere.

No more than 500 feet from Gillette Stadium, where he and his teammates will take the field for training camp in a few short weeks, Edelman was joined by Patriots center David Andrews, linebacker Brandon King, special teams captain Matthew Slater, guard Joe Thuney, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. Team owner Robert Kraft also was in the building, as were former Patriots Danny Amendola, Rob Gronkowski, and Rob Ninkovich.

“I’m sure this documentary will make him look like the coolest dude in the world,’’ Ninkovich joked. “In documentaries, they can cut and edit, so I’m sure it’s cut and edited to make him look cool.’’

Between the praise for Edelman’s competitiveness and discussion of summer plans, there was talk surrounding the players’ fashion choices. Ninkovich rocked a short-sleeve button-down shirt he said he bought from Kohl’s, a pair of Joe jeans gifted from Edelman, and a navy-blue pork pie hat he purchased in Nashville. King sported studded Christian Louboutin sneakers, while Andrews showed off his alligator skin boots. Gronkowski, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look of a white henley and gray cargo shorts.

Edelman was wearing black slacks Ninkovich dubbed “Sylvester Stallone pants’’ because of the gold stripe lining each side.

The most comfortable outfit certainly belonged to rapper Snoop Dogg, who donned a light gray sweatsuit.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who forged a friendship with Edelman, makes an appearance in the documentary.

“We love the same things,’’ Snoop Dogg said. “We have winning attitudes, we both were underdogs, we’re both from California, and we love to win.’’

After watching the finished product, Edelman said he hopes people learn that “tough times don’t last, tough people do.’’

The documentary, which chronicles Edelman’s journey from a season-ending knee injury to a four-game suspension to a Super Bowl MVP, premieres on Showtime Friday at 9 p.m.

So, what will people be talking about the next day?

“How the hell did they get this past the NFL?’’ said executive producer and Edelman’s business partner Assaf Swissa. “That’s what they’re going to say. I don’t know how the hell any of this was green-lit. If this was rated, it would be NC-17 or whatever is the highest one they’ve got. X? That’s what we have.

“This is not a sports documentary. This is a rock-and-roll documentary. It just happens to be about sports.’’

Assaf Swissa and Julian Edelman. —Showtime

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola. —Showtime

Robert Kraft and Julian Edelman. —Showtime

Julian Edelman with his mom, Angie, and two-year-old daughter Lily. —Showtime