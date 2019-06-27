Tom Brady proved his throwing speed on social media
Brady showed he's still got it.
As training camp approaches, Tom Brady wants fans to know he won’t be slowing down anytime soon.
The Patriots quarterback posted a photo of his throwing speed — 61 miles per hour, clocked via a radar device — to his Instagram story on Thursday.
Yeah, @TomBrady can still spin it 😳 pic.twitter.com/mJ8LNHOcIp
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2019
He captioned it with “He’s Gonna Fall Off a Cliff” 🏈🤔, pairing the quote with a chin-scratching, thinking-face emoji of his own.
“Yeah, @TomBrady can still spin it,” Sports Illustrated tweeted in response.