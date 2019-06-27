Tom Brady proved his throwing speed on social media

As training camp approaches, Tom Brady wants fans to know he won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

The Patriots quarterback posted a photo of his throwing speed — 61 miles per hour, clocked via a radar device — to his Instagram story on Thursday.

He captioned it with “He’s Gonna Fall Off a Cliff” 🏈🤔, pairing the quote with a chin-scratching, thinking-face emoji of his own.

“Yeah, @TomBrady can still spin it,” Sports Illustrated tweeted in response.