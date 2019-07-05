Morning sports update: Rob Gronkowski admitted he ‘can’t really say’ how he’ll feel about retirement when football starts

The Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays 8-7 on July 4. Infielder Marco Hernandez broke a 7-7 tie in the 9th inning with a pinch-hit home run. It was Boston’s sixth straight win in a game played on the Fourth of July.

MARCO HERNÁNDEZ, TAKE A BOW! pic.twitter.com/PhhdVLWxxZ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 5, 2019

And after three delays due to hail and lightning strikes, the Revolution defeated the Rapids in Colorado on Thursday night, 2-1.

🙌 Teal Bunbury makes it 1-0 #NERevs, with the assist from ex-Rapids player Edgar Castillo pic.twitter.com/ot5J2DLzUN — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) July 5, 2019

Rob Gronkowski isn’t sure how he’ll feel when football starts again: In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, now-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski was candid about life after football.

“I’ve never had an August off in my life, so it’s gonna be a little different,” Gronkowski explained. “That’s when it’s gonna start really seeing the change is when that comes around in August when I’m not in training camp. I might not know what to do with myself.”

As for the possibility of a comeback, Gronkowski admitted that he won’t know how he’s going to feel until the season starts.

“There’s definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything,” Gronkowski said. “I would always say that it’s still the offseason right now. I mean I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. I just felt like it was time. I feel really good right now, and it was just definitely something that I just thought it was the right timing and right thing to do.”

Trivia: The Red Sox have won the team’s last six games played on July 4. The win streak actually began in 2013, since there was no July 4 game in 2014 : The Red Sox have won the team’s last six games played on July 4. The win streak actually began in 2013, since there was no July 4 game in 2014 due to Hurricane Arthur . In the 2013 win (an 8-2 victory over the Padres), which Red Sox outfielder led the team in hits that day with three, including a home run?

(Answer at the bottom.) Hint: He was a first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2005, and 2013 would prove to be his final year with the team before he left in free agency. More from Boston.com:

Celtics Twitter has a new personality: Newly signed center Enes Kanter has an active social media presence that he’s already showcasing.

The only disaster is that hairpiece 😂@getnickwright https://t.co/kp72NZkcu8 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 4, 2019

Extremely July 4 sports news: Joey “Jaws” Chestnut won the men’s competition in the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest for the 12th consecutive time. Chestnut ate 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Miki Sudo won the women’s competition for the sixth straight time, eating 31 hot dogs.

Champ again 🏆 71 hot dogs for the legend Joey Chestnut pic.twitter.com/zr9gvS5eyx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 4, 2019

“You had one job”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals to help the L.A. Galaxy win on Thursday, but fans quickly noticed that the jersey he wore had a slight problem.

You had one job. pic.twitter.com/8G0jpL1shh — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 5, 2019

