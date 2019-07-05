Morning sports update: Rob Gronkowski admitted he ‘can’t really say’ how he’ll feel about retirement when football starts

"That’s when it’s gonna start really seeing the change is when that comes around in August when I’m not in training camp."

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski holding the Vince Lombardi trophy. –Charles Krupa / AP Photo
10:31 AM

The Red Sox rallied to beat the Blue Jays 8-7 on July 4. Infielder Marco Hernandez broke a 7-7 tie in the 9th inning with a pinch-hit home run. It was Boston’s sixth straight win in a game played on the Fourth of July.

And after three delays due to hail and lightning strikes, the Revolution defeated the Rapids in Colorado on Thursday night, 2-1.

Rob Gronkowski isn’t sure how he’ll feel when football starts again: In a recent interview on The Rich Eisen Show, now-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski was candid about life after football.

“I’ve never had an August off in my life, so it’s gonna be a little different,” Gronkowski explained. “That’s when it’s gonna start really seeing the change is when that comes around in August when I’m not in training camp. I might not know what to do with myself.”

As for the possibility of a comeback, Gronkowski admitted that he won’t know how he’s going to feel until the season starts.

“There’s definitely going to be times when you miss it and everything,” Gronkowski said. “I would always say that it’s still the offseason right now. I mean I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything. I just felt like it was time. I feel really good right now, and it was just definitely something that I just thought it was the right timing and right thing to do.”

Trivia: The Red Sox have won the team’s last six games played on July 4. The win streak actually began in 2013, since there was no July 4 game in 2014 due to Hurricane Arthur. In the 2013 win (an 8-2 victory over the Padres), which Red Sox outfielder led the team in hits that day with three, including a home run?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: He was a first-round pick by the Red Sox in 2005, and 2013 would prove to be his final year with the team before he left in free agency.

Celtics Twitter has a new personality: Newly signed center Enes Kanter has an active social media presence that he’s already showcasing.

Extremely July 4 sports news: Joey “Jaws” Chestnut won the men’s competition in the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest for the 12th consecutive time. Chestnut ate 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Miki Sudo won the women’s competition for the sixth straight time, eating 31 hot dogs.

“You had one job”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals to help the L.A. Galaxy win on Thursday, but fans quickly noticed that the jersey he wore had a slight problem.

On this day: In 2015, the United States defeated Japan 5-2 to win the World Cup thanks to a first-half hat-trick from Carli Lloyd. The U.S. avenged its 2011 defeat in the final on penalty kicks to Japan with a barrage of goals, including two from Lloyd in the first five minutes.

Of course, the goal that immortalized Lloyd in World Cup history was the one she scored by chipping Japan’s goalkeeper from midfield:

Daily highlight: After dropping the first set to 18-year-old Slovenian Kaja Juvan on Thursday at Wimbledon, Serena Williams stormed back to win the next two (and the match). She closed out match point with this:

Trivia answer: Jacoby Ellsbury

