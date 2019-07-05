Tedy Bruschi suffers second stroke

"Tedy is recovering well."

Tedy Bruschi 2019 Boston Marathon
Tedy Bruschi crosses the finish line of the 2019 Boston Marathon. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
updated at 4:05 PM

Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a stroke Thursday afternoon, his foundation, Tedy’s Team, announced in a statement Friday. 

According to the statement, Bruschi, 46, had a transient ischemic attack, which is a stroke that lasts only a few minutes due to temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain. Bruschi, who now works as an ESPN analyst, is “recovering well,” per his family. 

“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping, and speech difficulties,” read the statement.   

Bruschi also suffered a stroke in February 2005. Through Tedy’s Team, he has raised over $5 million for stroke and heart disease research.

Advertisement

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement Friday that the organization extends its “love, thoughts and prayers to Tedy and the Bruschi family.”

TOPICS: Patriots Media
Carles Gil
Soccer
3 takeaways as the Revolution weathered the storm in a 2-1 win over the Rapids July 5, 2019 | 1:31 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski admitted he 'can’t really say' how he'll feel about retirement when football starts July 5, 2019 | 10:31 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Colton Parayko #55 of the St. Louis Blues and Laila Anderson celebrate with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Seven to win the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Bruins
Marty Walsh pens heartfelt letter to Blues superfan Laila Anderson July 5, 2019 | 10:13 AM
Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas (0) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA first-round basketball playoff series Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Denver. The Spurs won 101-96. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NBA
Isaiah Thomas and the Wizards have found each other in their hours of need July 5, 2019 | 8:44 AM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run earlier this season.
Red Sox
The small-money pieces keep saving the big-money Red Sox from disaster July 5, 2019 | 8:21 AM
Red Sox
Jerry Remy doesn’t hold back in new book July 5, 2019 | 7:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - MARCH 29: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics smiles during a game against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on March 29, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Celtics
11 eye-popping Kyrie Irving moves from his time as a Celtic July 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Marco Hernandez celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Marco Hernandez hits tiebreaking home run, Red Sox beat Jays 8-7 July 4, 2019 | 11:08 PM
Joey Chestnut stuffs his mouth with hot dogs during the men's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island.
Food
Joey Chestnut eats 71 hot dogs for title July 4, 2019 | 6:17 PM
Soccer
Chad Finn: US women’s soccer team a hit with viewers July 4, 2019 | 6:03 PM
Gary Tanguay, a fixture on Boston television since his days at Channel 4 two decades ago, announced in April that he is battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Media
Gary Tanguay not slowing down during cancer treatments July 4, 2019 | 5:56 PM
NFL
Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash July 4, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Red Sox
Blue Jays hit 3 home runs off Chris Sale, beat Red Sox 6-3 July 3, 2019 | 10:37 PM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts added to AL All-Star team July 3, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Vincent Poirier
Celtics
5 things to know about new Celtics center Vincent Poirier July 3, 2019 | 5:58 PM
Kemba Walker dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers on February 11, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: How many games will the Celtics win next season? July 3, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Soccer
Injury means Sue Bird can attend World Cup final July 3, 2019 | 5:01 PM
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe says she's a proud American, addresses the critics July 3, 2019 | 4:14 PM
LSU guard Tremont Waters gestures after scoring against Michigan State during the second half of a semifinal in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament East Regional in Washington, Friday, March 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Celtics
Tremont Waters admitted he's a pretty big fan of Kemba Walker July 3, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Bruins
A closer look at the newest Bruins July 3, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Alex Morgan tea
Soccer
Former England players were not happy with Alex Morgan's tea celebration July 3, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Brad Stevens Gordon Hayward
Celtics
Celtics summer league: 5 updates on 5 players July 3, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Daniel Theis
Celtics
Celtics re-sign Daniel Theis, Brad Wanamaker July 3, 2019 | 5:56 AM
Rafael Devers hits his second home run of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers homers twice, drives in 6 as Red Sox beat Blue Jays 10-6 July 3, 2019 | 12:04 AM
Soccer
Alex Morgan scores, then sips some tea July 2, 2019 | 11:25 PM
England's Lucy Bronze lies on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Soccer
What England's players had to say after losing to Team USA in World Cup semifinals July 2, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Soccer
Here's what Megan Rapinoe said after missing the Women's World Cup semifinals July 2, 2019 | 6:14 PM
LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 02, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Soccer
U.S. advances to Women's World Cup final with 2-1 win over England July 2, 2019 | 5:44 PM
Megan Rapinoe starting
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe left out of the U.S. starting lineup for World Cup semifinal vs. England July 2, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
5 things to know about new Celtics center Enes Kanter July 2, 2019 | 2:32 PM