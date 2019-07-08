The Patriots announced the schedule for the first three days of training camp

The New England Patriots have released the schedule for the first three days of training camp July 25, 26, and 27 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough.

Training camp is free and open to the public. Doors will open each day at 8 a.m., and practices will start at approximately at 9:15 a.m. In addition to watching players practice in preparation for the 2019 season, fans can enjoy additional activities like the Field Goal Kick and QB Challenge, as well as a GIF animation booth. All activities will conclude one-hour after practice ends.

Additional training camp dates and times will be released later this summer.