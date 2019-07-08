Tedy Bruschi, recovering from a stroke, says he’s ‘doing much better’

Tedy Bruschi took to social media Monday morning to update fans on his recovery from his stroke on July 4.

The former Patriots linebacker said he lost use of his left arm that morning, and was slurring his speech. After his wife Heidi noticed the left side of his face was drooping, he said they immediately called 911 and took an ambulance to the hospital. Bruschi ended the post by thanking fans for their support, and to say that he’s “doing much better.’’

“Around 10:30 a.m. on July 4th, I lost use of my left arm,” read the caption. “I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I’m doing much better.”

Bruschi also posted a list of the warning signs of a stroke.

Bruschi, 46, played for the Patriots from 1996 to 2008. He had his first stroke in 2005 when he was 31, just 10 days after he and the Patriots beat the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX and only three days after returning home from Hawaii where he played in the Pro Bowl. He was subsequently diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, the Globe reported at the time.

He has become an advocate for stroke awareness, and started a foundation, Tedy’s Team, to raise awareness fighting stroke. He ran his third Boston Marathon for the foundation in April.