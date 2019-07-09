Morning Sports Update: Rob Gronkowski reportedly played catch with Tom Brady

The former Patriots tight end and current QB met up at UCLA.

FILE - MARCH 25, 2019: Rob Gronkowski, the NFL tight end who helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowl titles and is a near certain Hall of Fame pick, announced his retirement from football March 24, 2019 in an Instagram post. FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with Rob Gronkowski #87 during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019. –(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
By
9:57 AM

The Boston Celtics are currently 2-0 in the 2019 NBA Summer League after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 89-72 on Monday. The C’s had a dominant fourth quarter to solidify the win, outscoring the Cavs 20-10. All 13 players on Boston’s Summer League roster scored, four of which had double figures. Carsen Edwards led the team with 14 points, while Tacko Fall continued to impress with a 12-point performance.

Tom Brady and Gronk host private workout at UCLA

As training camp approaches, Tom Brady has hosted numerous workout sessions with teammates such as N’Keal Harry and Julian Edelman. This time, according to MassLive, it was Rob Gronkowski who made an appearance. The Patriots tight end retired in March, but was reportedly seen catching passes from his former QB in a private workout at UCLA on Monday. The 30-year-old Gronkowski was in LA for a celebrity basketball game sponsored by Monster Energy.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what Gronk’s workout with Brady means, if anything, for his football future.  Gronkowski recently commented on how he would feel during the NFL season, admitting, “I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything.”

Brady said that things will be “different” without Gronk: “I think like any season, things are different, and we’re going to have to adjust differently and teams are going to play us differently without him.” He also noted that, “The other guys are getting up to speed; Matt [LaCosse]’s done a good job, Ben [Watson]’s done a good job, Stephen Anderson’s done a good job.”

We’ll have to see how they do in a few weeks. Training camp begins July 25 at Gillette Stadium.

More from Boston.com:

J.D’s future with the Red Sox

During media day before the MLB All-Star game, J.D Martinez commented about whether he will opt-out of his contract with the Red Sox following the 2019 or 2020 season. While it is unclear whether he’ll return to the team, he called the Sox both a “family” and a “business”:

“Boston has been my favorite team since I was a kid and I’ve always dreamt of being there. I love the family side of it and the way they treat their parents and the way they act. It’s just a first-class organization and obviously, I would like to be part of it for the rest of my career but that’s not up to me really, in a sense.”

“I understand it. It’s a business,” Martinez said. “I don’t ever hold it against anybody or anything like that. I’ve been through it too many times. That’s why if it did come out where I did opt-out it wouldn’t be a personal thing. It’s a business thing. Same thing on their end. There’s an understanding in that.”

Bruins sign six players: The Bruins are also preparing for next season, announcing the signing of six players to AHL contracts on July 8. Samuel Asselin and Brendan Woods both signed two-year deals while Chris Breen, Robert Lantosi, Joel Messner, and Alexey Solovyev all signed a one-year contract.

Advertisement

“I’m a fighter. I’ll never give up”: Coco Gauff made headlines with a Wimbeldon run that earned her praise from everyone including Serena Williams and Michelle Obama. Unfortunately it was short-lived, as the 15-year-old lost Monday to Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3. Despite the outcome, Gauff remains positive.

“I’m a fighter. I’ll never give up. And I hope they learned from me that anything is possible if you work hard. Just continue to dream big.”

She also posted on her Instagram story: “I tried my best today, but it wasn’t meant to be…thank you London.”

Buy Tickets

 

@cocogauff —@cocogauff
TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady's amazing longevity, and 5 other thoughts on the Patriots July 9, 2019 | 10:14 AM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo is working with Tom Brady's quarterback guru July 9, 2019 | 2:18 AM
Patriots
It appears the Patriots won't be making a White House visit July 8, 2019 | 5:26 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Ken Webster (61) and corner back Joejuan Williams (51) during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
The Patriots announced the schedule for the first three days of training camp July 8, 2019 | 3:19 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 05: Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on July 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
MLB
Dave Roberts suggests he wouldn't go to the White House — if the Dodgers win the World Series July 8, 2019 | 3:09 PM
Portraits of the USA women's soccer team members are visible in the windows of a building on Fifth Avenue, in New York, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Women's soccer engages the U.S. every four years, then disappears for most fans like Brigadoon. In the wake of the Americans' record-setting fourth World Cup title Sunday, July 7, 2019, the hard part remains ahead: the weekly work of boosting the National Women's Soccer League. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Soccer
Are U.S. women's soccer players really earning less than men? July 8, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Soccer
The US women’s World Cup triumph was a ratings hit July 8, 2019 | 1:12 PM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick smiles as he walks off the field during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Patriots
8 priority areas for the Patriots this season July 8, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Boston MA 5/27/18 Paul Pierce getting pre-broadcast advice from Heather Walker (Celtics senior director of public relations) before the Boston Celtics play the Cleveland Cavaliers during game seven of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
Paul Pierce weighed in on Kemba Walker and an 'aging' Al Horford July 8, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Soccer
Woman injured in 40-foot fall at Gold Cup final July 8, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi shares an update after suffering his second stroke July 8, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Eighty years apart, Rafael Devers and Ted Williams both have cases that they should have been All-Stars before they actually were.
Red Sox
What Rafael Devers and Ted Williams have in common July 8, 2019 | 7:48 AM
Christian Vazquez is greeted by manager Alex Cora after a two-run home run during the second inning.
Red Sox
Price, Vazquez, Bogaerts lead Red Sox over Tigers for sweep July 7, 2019 | 5:07 PM
World Cup final US
Soccer
5 takeaways from the US repeating as World Cup champions July 7, 2019 | 3:40 PM
United States' team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)
Soccer
U.S. wins record fourth World Cup title July 7, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Kemba Walker drives past multiple 76ers during the first half Saturday.
Celtics
Hornets GM says he doesn’t regret keeping Kemba Walker last year July 7, 2019 | 12:54 PM
Rose Lavelle World Cup final
Soccer
US gets fourth World Cup title with 2-0 win over the Netherlands July 7, 2019 | 10:03 AM
Bruins
Peter Cehlarik reportedly signs one-year deal with Bruins July 7, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Rendering for the Polar Park project in Worcester, which will be home to the Red Sox Triple A affiliate.
Red Sox
Worcester to break ground on stadium for Red Sox Triple-A team July 7, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi lead Red Sox to 10-6 win over Tigers July 7, 2019 | 1:20 AM
Kemba Walker is now officially a member of the Celtics.
Celtics
Kemba Walker deal official, will wear No. 8 July 6, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Celtics rookie Tacko Fall, of Senegal, at the team's training facility in Boston.
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' 1st summer league game July 6, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Marcus Morris is reportedly heading to San Antonio.
Celtics
Marcus Morris reportedly signs with San Antonio Spurs July 6, 2019 | 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson pauses during the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New York Knicks on Friday.
NBA
Zion Williamson out for summer league with bruised knee July 6, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Megan Rapinoe attends a press conference at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Saturday.
Soccer
On the eve of the World Cup final, Megan Rapinoe calls out FIFA July 6, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Carlos Carrasco is being treated for leukemia. He made the revelation to a TV station in the Dominican Republic, where he was visiting a hospital. Carrasco, who was diagnosed in June, 2019 remains positive about his prognosis and believes he will pitch again this season.
MLB
Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco being treated for leukemia July 6, 2019 | 2:32 PM
NBA
Clippers sign Kawhi Leonard, trade for Paul George July 6, 2019 | 9:28 AM
Players and staff leave the court after an earthquake during an NBA summer league basketball game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, July 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
NBA
Pelicans-Knicks Summer League game cut short by earthquake July 6, 2019 | 2:25 AM
Soccer
A guide to the World Cup final July 6, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Bruins
Unsatisfied with negotiations, Danton Heinen is taking Bruins to salary arbitration July 5, 2019 | 6:32 PM