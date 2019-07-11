Former Patriot Richard Seymour’s impressive run in World Series of Poker comes to an end

NFL fans will remember seven-time Pro Bowler Richard Seymour for his time on the Patriots, helping lead them to three Super Bowl victories in his eight seasons in Foxborough.

But since his retirement in 2013 Seymour has taken up a new career path as a professional poker player, and last night Seymour’s fantastic run in the 2019 World Series of Poker came to an end.

According to ESPN, Seymour entered last night in 35th place out of 1,286 remaining contestants, earning himself a seat at ESPN’s featured table for the night.

Unfortunately for Seymour, his night came to an early end finishing 131st place out of the 8,569 total entries, netting himself $59,295 in winnings. All told, according to the article, Seymour has netted $638,293 playing poker tournaments.