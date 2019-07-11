Rob Gronkowski thanked fans and spurred speculation about a comeback at the ESPY’s

Wednesday night, newly-retired Rob Gronkowski shared the honor of taking home the ‘Best Moment’ award with fellow new retirees Dwyane Wade and Lindsey Vonn at ESPN’s annual award show, the ESPY’s. However, the Best Moment award was far from Gronk’s biggest moment last night.

One of Gronkowski’s most notable moments at the ESPY’s was a short conversation with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. While seemingly a harmless video upon first glance, some Twitter users have dug deeper and have raised the question, did Gronkowski says he was ‘coming back’ in this video?

Gronk and Brees chopping it up on the red carpet #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/iDioPoqbNS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 11, 2019

The video may contain no context about what the conversation was actually about, and it is difficult to understand what the two athletes are saying, but it hasn’t stopped fans from connecting the dots to a possible NFL return for the 30-year-old.

In the way of a possible return though is Gronkowski’s newfound retirement hobby, cornhole.

Video: Rob Gronkowski, at the ESPYS, relays his new favorite sport — cornhole. https://t.co/9tT9ijW3dt — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 11, 2019

Gronkowski also took some time at the ESPY’s to shout out Patriots Nation with current Patriots players Sony Michel, Deatrich Wise, and David Andrews.

Gronk capped off his night by accepting the ‘Best Moment’ award for his recent retirement alongside Wade and Vonn. He takes the time to thank his parents, his former teammates, and the fans during his acceptance speech.