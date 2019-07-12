Stephon Gilmore will be a contestant on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

We may be months away from fans watching NFL football , but Patriots fans won’t have to wait long to see at least one of their players on national television.

Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be playing in Celebrity Family Feud this Sunday representing the NFLPA. Gilmore will be playing for the NFLPA All-Stars team, partnering up with Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints. They will be playing for the Professional Athletes Foundation, a foundation which aims to assist former NFL players with life after football.

They will be facing off against the NFLPA Legends, which feature Pro Football Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams, Brian Urlacher, Tim Brown, Dermontti Dawson, and Jackie Slater (who is also Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater’s father.) The Legends will be playing for the Team Gleason Foundation, which aims to raise awareness for ALS and help those who have been diagnosed with the disease.

The episode will air this Sunday, June 14, at 8 p.m EST on ABC. This is the NFLPA’s fifth straight year partnering with Celebrity Family Feud.