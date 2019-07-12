Morning Sports Update: Todd Gurley joked about Tom Brady ‘nightmares’

"Are you asking if I get cold chills and then wake up yelling Tom Brady's name?"

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley smiles as he conducts interviews during the High School Athlete of the Year Awards Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
The Celtics continue to dominate NBA Summer League, posting a 113-87 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The victory pushed Boston into the No. 1 ranking for Summer League, thanks to a strong performance from Robert Williams, who finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 7 of 9 from the field, while newly-signed rookie Grant Williams finished with 21 points and Tacko Fall had 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks in 17 minutes.

Todd Gurley on Tom Brady and Super Bowl LIII loss: 

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II said he does “not think about” his team’s 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Gurely assured everyone that he has no resentment toward the loss, or even Tom Brady, despite this Instagram post (that Brady liked):

In a Q&A with The Athletic‘s Molly Knight, Gurley continued the light humor. “Are you asking if I get cold chills and then wake up yelling Tom Brady’s name?” he jokingly-asked, adding:

“Nah. I don’t think about the game too much, to be honest. I’ll see stuff on the internet and be like, dammit, we could have had it. It was one of those moments for me where I just looked at it like a blessing to be able to do something I always wanted to do. To play in the Super Bowl feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. But also to come short is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

An injured Gurley had only 10 attempts for 35 yards during the championship game, but the opportunity to play made him feel like he had “won”. However, Gurley has not watched the film since the loss.

“Working out is the only time I torture myself,” he said.

More from Boston.com:

ACC bowl game comes to Fenway: 

The Atlantic Coast Conference  (Boston College) will host a new game at Fenway Park during the 2020 season, as was announced on Thursday. The game will be run by ESPN.

The agreement, which lasts until 2025, will also add the San Diego County Credit Holiday Bowl to the list. Games will be hosted in Massachusetts, Alabama, California, Texas, Maryland, Florida, New York and North Carolina.

Steph Curry on Kevin Durant’s departure from Golden State:

At the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Steph Curry discussed Kevin Durant’s decision to leave the Golden State Warriors. Durant, coming off of an Achilles injury, will join Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. While on Golden State, he and Curry won two NBA championships together but lost this year in the Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

Curry, however, is proud of Durant’s contributions athletically, and his decision to do what he feels is right:

Curry: “I mean, the three years that we had were special. With K.D., we had three straight Finals appearances. We won two of them, and we accomplished a lot as a group…The beauty of free agency is everybody has a decision, everybody has a choice. You want to find your happiness wherever that is. The beauty of the NBA is everybody has that decision at some point, especially guys that deserve it, like KD and other top free agents. I like to look at what we accomplished and focus on that and be extremely proud of this run that we had. Now we are going to have to recreate it in terms of what it means going forward.”

Russell Westbrook to the Rockets:

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the news that has stunned the NBA. Russell Westbrook will head to the Houston Rockets and play alongside James Harden, according to Woj. The Rockets will trade Chris Paul and, “two first round draft picks in 2024 and 2026, two pick swaps in 2012 and 2025, league sources tell ESPN.”

NBA players had quite the reaction to the news:

 

