Kyle Van Noy is not happy about his Madden rating this year

If Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was looking for another shot of motivation, he might have found it thanks to a video game.

The 28 year old, who played a central role in the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory a season ago, was given a new rating by EA Sports’ Madden video game series ahead of the game’s latest release date on August 2.

Despite performing at a championship level in the 2018 season, Van Noy was listed at No. 77 overall (out of 100) in the newest version of the game.

After learning this, Van Noy shared his reaction on Twitter:

Good thing I don’t play madden or I’d be mad with my 77 rating 😂😂😂 ! — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) July 15, 2019

Van Noy is coming off a strong year in which he tallied three sacks in the postseason, two of which came in his team’s victory against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Advertisement

Van Noy was rated a 78 at the beginning of last year. Still, he’s also no stranger to using outside criticism as motivation. After Super Bowl LIII, Van Noy went on ESPN to blast co-host Max Kellerman for writing off the Patriots.

Overall ratings in Madden are calculated through more than 40 individual ratings and measurements. Though EA Sports has offered glimpses in the past of how it decides on what numbers a player gets, much of the process remains shrouded in secrecy.

Quarterback Tom Brady is a 96 overall this year, while cornerback Stephon Gilmore is a 94. The team’s worst rated player to start the year is long snapper Joe Cardona, who is listed as a 38.