Robert Kraft steps out with new woman

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been stepping out with the same mystery woman at multiple high-profile sporting events, fueling rumors that the billionaire businessman — charged less than five months ago as part of a South Florida prostitution investigation — may be moving on from ex-girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander.

The woman was first seen cozying up to Kraft in early June at the French Open tennis final in Paris, joining him in the VIP boxes; they were again spotted in the stands at the Women’s World Cup soccer finals in Paris, watching Team USA best the Netherlands 2-0.

Robert Kraft Goes Public with New Mystery Lady, Still Friendly with Ex https://t.co/W4oJ9Fzvhp via @TMZ — DJ David Newsroom (@DJDavidNewsroom) July 14, 2019

The Daily Mail has identified Kraft’s new companion as New York City doctor Dana Blumberg, whom the 78-year-old businessman has known for at least a few years; the pair attended a 2017 event for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Lander and Kraft are said to have broken up last year, though they reportedly remain on good terms. Kraft, for his part, has been returning to the public eye since getting caught up in a prostitution sting in Jupiter, Fla., earlier this year. He dined in D.C. with President Donald Trump last Monday, July 8, attending a dinner to honor Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. And on Saturday, he appeared at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, paying his respects at a bikers’ memorial for the seven motorcyclists killed in a New Hampshire collision with a truck last month. He pledged to donate $100,000 to assist the victims’ families.