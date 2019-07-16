Morning sports update: Tom Brady trolled a fan about his speed and shared ‘evidence’ of improvement

The Red Sox held on against the Blue Jays on Monday in a 10-8 win. Michael Chavis crushed a first-inning grand slam to help Boston take the series opener.

Threat Level Midnight pic.twitter.com/7AXkYKEV06 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 15, 2019

Tom Brady makes his bid for an increased speed rating in Madden: The ratings for the latest version of EA Sports’ Madden video game were released on Monday. Tom Brady was given a 96 overall rating out of 100, second highest in the game for a quarterback (behind Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, who is a 97). The difference in the two players’ ratings is mostly subtle, with one major exception: speed.

Brady’s speed, given his reputation for not being the swiftest quarterback, is 60. Mahomes’s speed is listed as an 81.

Advertisement

There are some who think Brady’s speed rating should be even lower and that his overall rating is too high. In response to a Yahoo Sports tweet on the topic of Madden quarterback ratings, one fan tweeted that, “Tom Brady can’t run 2 yards how the hell is he a 96?”

After an exchange with the Yahoo Sports account, the fan persisted. Eventually, Brady himself responded to the fan:

I’m so much faster than you Matt. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

The Patriots quarterback has long been self-aware of his slower speed, making jokes about it over the years. In a social media post on Monday, Brady made another reference to his speed with a humorous claim about offseason improvements:

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can’t photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

The EA Sports Twitter account responded with an animated reference to his inability to get a high-five during the 2013 season:

Trivia: Who was the only player to ever receive a perfect 100 speed rating in the history of the Madden video game franchise?

(Answer at the bottom). Hint: He ran a kickoff back for a touchdown in a Super Bowl. More from Boston.com:

The whirlwind of victory: Stan Grossfeld, of The Boston Globe, recently got to follow United States women’s national team midfielder Samantha Mewis, a Massachusetts native, on her post-World Cup victory tour, which was a busy of schedule of media appearances intermixed with training and apartment problems.

“Mewis is Boston, through and through, and promises to remain so,” Grossfeld wrote. [The Boston Globe]

Advertisement

The Celtics have reportedly rescinded a qualifying offer to Daniel Theis to engineer a better cap situation:

As part of the procedure to maximize their remaining cap space, the Boston Celtics have rescinded the qualifying offer for Daniel Theis. Theis is now an unrestricted free agent. Theis will ultimately re-sign with Boston using his Early Bird rights. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 15, 2019

Former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett continued his summer of profound tweets:

Why do we use toothbrushes more than once, if they dirty after first use ? — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) July 16, 2019