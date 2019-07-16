Morning sports update: Tom Brady trolled a fan about his speed and shared ‘evidence’ of improvement
The Red Sox held on against the Blue Jays on Monday in a 10-8 win. Michael Chavis crushed a first-inning grand slam to help Boston take the series opener.
Tom Brady makes his bid for an increased speed rating in Madden: The ratings for the latest version of EA Sports’ Madden video game were released on Monday. Tom Brady was given a 96 overall rating out of 100, second highest in the game for a quarterback (behind Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, who is a 97). The difference in the two players’ ratings is mostly subtle, with one major exception: speed.
Brady’s speed, given his reputation for not being the swiftest quarterback, is 60. Mahomes’s speed is listed as an 81.
There are some who think Brady’s speed rating should be even lower and that his overall rating is too high. In response to a Yahoo Sports tweet on the topic of Madden quarterback ratings, one fan tweeted that, “Tom Brady can’t run 2 yards how the hell is he a 96?”
After an exchange with the Yahoo Sports account, the fan persisted. Eventually, Brady himself responded to the fan:
I’m so much faster than you Matt.
The Patriots quarterback has long been self-aware of his slower speed, making jokes about it over the years. In a social media post on Monday, Brady made another reference to his speed with a humorous claim about offseason improvements:
Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can’t photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR
The EA Sports Twitter account responded with an animated reference to his inability to get a high-five during the 2013 season:
Celebrating your record breaking performance in #Madden20… https://t.co/aBanGx3rup pic.twitter.com/gS8ZjqRD5q
Trivia: Who was the only player to ever receive a perfect 100 speed rating in the history of the Madden video game franchise?
(Answer at the bottom).
Hint: He ran a kickoff back for a touchdown in a Super Bowl.
The whirlwind of victory: Stan Grossfeld, of The Boston Globe, recently got to follow United States women’s national team midfielder Samantha Mewis, a Massachusetts native, on her post-World Cup victory tour, which was a busy of schedule of media appearances intermixed with training and apartment problems.
“Mewis is Boston, through and through, and promises to remain so,” Grossfeld wrote. [The Boston Globe]
The Celtics have reportedly rescinded a qualifying offer to Daniel Theis to engineer a better cap situation:
As part of the procedure to maximize their remaining cap space, the Boston Celtics have rescinded the qualifying offer for Daniel Theis. Theis is now an unrestricted free agent.
Theis will ultimately re-sign with Boston using his Early Bird rights.
Former Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett continued his summer of profound tweets:
Why do we use toothbrushes more than once, if they dirty after first use ?
On this day: In 1986, cyclist Greg LeMond won the first mountain stage by an American racer in the history of the Tour de France.
LeMond was in the midst of a heated battle with his own teammate, five-time Tour champion Bernard Hinault. The Frenchman had promised the younger American that he would sacrifice to help LeMond win, just as LeMond had helped Hinault win in previous Tours. Yet that allegiance appeared to have been broken in Stage 12, when Hinault launched a surprising attack that caught LeMond off-guard.
The next day, with Hinault wearing the yellow jersey of the race leader and possessing a seemingly insurmountable lead, the tables turned. The Frenchman accelerated early in another surprising move but couldn’t sustain his titanic effort. Now it was LeMond who countered, following fellow American Andrew Hampsten’s attack up the final Pyrenean peak of the day. After following Hampsten’s pace, LeMond attacked again and won the stage. Hinault, drained by his previous efforts, surrendered almost five minutes of his lead, barely keeping the yellow jersey.
It was not merely a fantastic single stage win for LeMond, but a launchpad for his comeback in that year’s overall race. He eventually overtook Hinault, becoming the first American to win the Tour de France. No Frenchman has won the Tour since Hinault in 1985. The entire episode — immersed in almost unbelievable drama within a single cycling team — was chronicled in an ESPN 30 for 30, “Slaying the Badger.”
Daily highlight: Rafael Devers made an incredible play after initially failing to field a hard-hit ground ball.
“I’ve got that as a 5-5-3,” noted Red Sox play-by-play commentator Dave O’Brien.
You've been hit by,
You've been struck by,
A smooth criminal. pic.twitter.com/wNDULQuQNe
Trivia answer: Devin Hester