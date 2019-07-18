Man pleads guilty to citation for shining laser pointer at Tom Brady during AFC Championship Game

The Missouri man who shined a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City pleaded guilty on Wednesday to disturbing the peace.

Dwyan Morgan, of Lee’s Summit, paid a $500 fine for the municipal violation, according to a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

The 64-year-old was issued the citation in April, which is punishable by up to a year in jail or a fine of $1,000.

Authorities have said Brady was unaware the laser was being shined at him during the January game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Morgan has been banned from Arrowhead Stadium for life, according to ESPN. Brady and the Patriots, of course, won the game 37-31 and went on to win Super Bowl LIII.