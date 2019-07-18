Morning sports update: NFL commentator sees a ‘100 percent’ chance of a Rob Gronkowski comeback

"I'm road-mapping it for you folks, the way this is going to work."

Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski at the ESPY Awards. – (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By
10:24 AM

The Red Sox beat the Blue Jays 5-4 on Wednesday night as Rafael Devers homered yet again. Boston’s final game in the Toronto series starts at 1:05 p.m.

And the Revolution dominated the Whitecaps 4-0 at Gillette Stadium, with new signing Gustavo Bou scoring an emphatic volley in his debut:

Rich Eisen explained exactly how he thinks Rob Gronkowski’s comeback will happen: After retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski told NFL Network host Rich Eisen earlier in July that “I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around,” the speculation of a possible comeback has only increased.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Eisen continued with his prediction of a Gronkowski return. It would start with Gronkowski appearing at the team’s banner-raising ceremony on opening night, he said.

“Gronk will be there in civilian clothes,” Eisen began, “and he’ll look around, and he’ll see the fireworks going off, and he’ll feel really good. He’s gone through the offseason workout of his own, he’ll feel really good, and then he’ll look around and go, ‘Why the hell am I not doing this right now?'”

Eventually, Eisen said, Tom Brady will call Gronkowski during the season to ask him about coming back.

“This is going to happen,” he said. “Somebody in the information business is going to find out the point by which he has to inform New England that he’s coming back because paperwork needs to be filed, and removal from retirement list has to officially be done, and then there’s going to have to be some form of being on a roster by a certain point in order to be able to play in a certain game. That information is going to come out. I don’t know if it’s going to be Ian [Rapoport] or [Adam] Schefter, name it, or [Mike] Florio, somebody’s going to report that. And it’s just going to spark up all sorts of questions.”

Advertisement

“I’m road-mapping it for you folks, the way this is going to work,” Eisen predicted.

When asked what percentage chance he gives for a Gronkowski comeback, Eisen was unequivocal.

“One hundred percent. Have I stuttered in the last month at all?”

Trivia: Gronkowski is first among Patriots tight ends in all-time receiving yards, and Ben Coates is second. Both are synonymous with the position in New England. But who is third on the list?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Like Gronkowski, he retired earlier than many expected (but eventually came out of retirement when he was traded and won a Super Bowl with his new team).

Buy Tickets

More from Boston.com:

Mookie Betts is in elite company with his recent streak:

Jacoby Brissett’s awkward goodbye with Bill Belichick: In 2017, the Patriots traded backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Brissett was informed of the trade by Bill Belichick. Awkwardness ensued.

“At the time Julian [Edelman] had got hurt, and we were looking for a receiver,” Brissett said on an episode of  the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “That was pretty much it. I just froze sitting in front of him. I wasn’t talking, he wasn’t talking after he told me why, so I just got up and left. … Saw him at the [Kentucky] Derby and it was all good. But he was just like, ‘Yeah, good luck’ and I was like, ‘Alright, I guess. I don’t know what the hell is going on right now,’ and then I had to get on a flight to go to Indy.”

Advertisement

Julian Edelman is aware of the rapidly approaching start of Patriots training camp:

Wednesday’s storm caused the power to flicker at Gillette Stadium before the Revolution game:

On this day: In 1976 at the Montreal Summer Olympics, 14-year-old Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci scored the first perfect 10.0 in history with a flawless routine on the uneven bars. She would achieve six additional perfect 10 scores on her way to winning three gold medals.

And in 1999, Scottish golfer Paul Lawrie completed the biggest final round comeback in the history of major championships. He rallied from 10 strokes behind to defeat Jean Van de Velde and Justin Leonard in a playoff to win the 128th Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The moment is also remembered for Van de Velde’s collapse on the 18th hole. Leading by three strokes and seemingly assured of victory, he arrived on what appeared to be the final hurdle having birdied on 18 in his two previous rounds.

Yet a series of errors led to catastrophe. A triple bogey led to a playoff, and Lawrie seized his chance for victory. Here’s Van de Velde talking about the moment in 2018:

Daily highlight: Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. caught Justin Smoak trying to stretch his single into a double.

Trivia answer: Russ Francis

TOPICS: Patriots Rob Gronkowski New England Revolution
Gustavo Bou Carles Gil
Soccer
The Revolution’s record-breaking signing scored a highlight goal in his debut July 18, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Boston MA - 7-17-2019 - The Boston Celtics introduced their two new players, Kemba Walker (not pictured) and Enes Kanter (right) to the media during an event held at the Auerbach Center. Dany Ainge (left) is pictured whispering something to Kanter while Walker was answering a question. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Enes Kanter couldn't help but poke fun at Kyrie Irving July 18, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Boston MA - 7-17-2019 - The Boston Celtics introduced their two new players, Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to the media during an event held at the Auerbach Center. Walker is pictured as he departs after doing an interview with the teams local brodcast outlet following the formal part of the event. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Kemba Walker: 'I want to win' July 18, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Red Sox
Devers hits solo shot, drives in 4; Red Sox beat Jays 5-4 July 18, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: David Price still has no clue what Dennis Eckersley is all about July 17, 2019 | 8:25 PM
Obituaries
Pumpsie Green, first black Red Sox player, dies July 17, 2019 | 7:48 PM
Eduardo Nunez on Twitter
Red Sox
'To the best fans in baseball, thank you!': Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez thanks Boston following his departure July 17, 2019 | 6:21 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens listens during a news conference, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. Ever since South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg started running for president, Celtics coach Brad Stevens has been hearing a lot from people who say they look alike. That's okay with Stevens, an Indiana native who coached at Butler in Indianapolis. The 42-year-old coach says he's a fan of the candidate. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
Brad Stevens is on board with lookalike Pete Buttigieg July 17, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Tacko Fall of the Celtics handles the ball against the Grizzlies during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on July 11, 2019.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Tacko Fall make the Celtics? July 17, 2019 | 5:21 PM
Boston, MA - 6/08/2019 - (6th inning) Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price (10) lets loose with a howl as he gets Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (39) to pop out for the third out in the top of the sixth inning. The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a day/night double header at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 09Red Sox-Rays, LOID: 8.5.1442150868.
Red Sox
David Price sounds off on ongoing drama with Dennis Eckersley July 17, 2019 | 4:32 PM
@celtics tweet from #AgeChallenge
Celtics
#AgeChallenge: Here's a glimpse at what Boston athletes could look like in 50 years July 17, 2019 | 4:00 PM
David Price pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Red Sox
David Price weighed in on an old feud with Dennis Eckersley July 17, 2019 | 3:25 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora: 'I am disillusioned, angry, and worried about everything going on at home' July 17, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Enes Kanter in 2019.
Celtics
Why new Celtics center Enes Kanter hasn't been traveling to games outside the U.S. July 17, 2019 | 11:52 AM
Freddy Galvis sign stealing
Red Sox
How the Blue Jays tried to block the Red Sox from stealing signs July 17, 2019 | 10:19 AM
Red Sox
For Andrew Cashner, it was a less than stellar debut July 17, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Against Red Sox, Jacob Waguespack gets the win in his first MLB start July 17, 2019 | 12:17 AM
Red Sox
Darwinzon Hernandez may get a longer look this time July 16, 2019 | 8:00 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warm up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo on learning as Tom Brady's back-up: 'It was invaluable. I can barely put it into words.' July 16, 2019 | 4:11 PM
United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris is introduced during a send-off ceremony ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup after an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Harrison, N.J. The U.S. won 3-0. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Soccer
Ashlyn Harris says Jaelene Hinkle was left off USWNT over her 'intolerance,' not religion July 16, 2019 | 2:25 PM
Soccer
Video: Megan Rapinoe talks teaming up with U.S. Soccer in equal pay fight on 'Late Night' July 16, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady trolled a fan about his speed July 16, 2019 | 10:23 AM
Robert Williams
Celtics
5 leftover nuggets from Celtics summer league July 16, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Media
Gerry Callahan’s ouster finally gives WEEI a face lift July 16, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Andrew Cashner
Red Sox
Andrew Cashner to make Sox debut on Tuesday July 16, 2019 | 3:02 AM
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, front center, celebrates his grand slam that also drove in Andrew Benintendi (16), Xander Bogaerts, back center, and J.D. Martinez, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Red Sox
Michael Chavis's grand slam helps Red Sox beat Blue Jays 10-8 July 16, 2019 | 12:05 AM
MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium July 15, 2019 | 10:18 PM
JR Smith
NBA
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith after eventful tenure July 15, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Patriots Sony Michel rushes for a first down in the first quarter. The New England Patriots play against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What impact will the Patriots' second-year players have this season? July 15, 2019 | 4:34 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox designate Eduardo Nunez for assignment July 15, 2019 | 3:01 PM