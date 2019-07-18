Tom Brady went horseback riding — while slinging a machete — in Costa Rica

Tom Brady has been sharing his Costa Rica vacation adventures on social media.

In a clip he shared Thursday, the quarterback can be seen riding on a speckled white horse while slinging a machete, just barely skimming a few leaves and branches.

The 8-second clip is dubbed with the catchy hit song “Old Town Road” by rapper Lil Nas X.

My manager: Don’t do it man, that song is dead, we can do better. Me: pic.twitter.com/v5EKPLlJSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2019

He later joked that he never leaves home without the machete.

I never leave home without my machete. https://t.co/wWyHQVjCBW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 18, 2019

Lil Nas X responded to Brady’s tweet, quipping that the Patriots QB could have his own remix.

if u wanted a remix all u had to do was ask https://t.co/CpanhTao2h — nope (@LilNasX) July 18, 2019

The Patriots, along with teammate David Andrews, were all for it.

Here for this 👏 https://t.co/DDVpWiwpCT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 18, 2019

Brady has been a fan of “Old Town Road” since its release last year. He once joked on Twitter that he’d “put a verse down” on the song, to which Lil Nas X responded, “let’s do it my g.” Then, when Lil Nas X performed in Boston for the Bruins’ Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in May, Brady asked if the rapper could be the season opener for the Patriots in September.

Lil Nas X tweeted that he’d be happy to fulfill that request, too.