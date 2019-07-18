Tom Brady went horseback riding — while slinging a machete — in Costa Rica

A video clip featuring the Patriots quarterback on horseback is dubbed with "Old Town Road" by rapper Lil Nas X.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots smiles prior the star of the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tom Brady has been on vacation with his family in Costa Rica. –Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
4:31 PM

Tom Brady has been sharing his Costa Rica vacation adventures on social media.

In a clip he shared Thursday, the quarterback can be seen riding on a speckled white horse while slinging a machete, just barely skimming a few leaves and branches.

The 8-second clip is dubbed with the catchy hit song “Old Town Road” by rapper Lil Nas X.

He later joked that he never leaves home without the machete.

Lil Nas X responded to Brady’s tweet, quipping that the Patriots QB could have his own remix.

The Patriots, along with teammate David Andrews, were all for it.

Brady has been a fan of “Old Town Road” since its release last year. He once joked on Twitter that he’d “put a verse down” on the song, to which Lil Nas X responded, “let’s do it my g.” Then, when Lil Nas X performed in Boston for the Bruins’ Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in May, Brady asked if the rapper could be the season opener for the Patriots in September.

Lil Nas X  tweeted that he’d be happy to fulfill that request, too.

