Tom Brady is one of Sports Illustrated’s ‘Fashionable 50’

Tom Brady: Super Bowl champ and … style icon?

In Sports Illustrated’s fourth-annual “Fashionable 50” issue, Brady was honored as one of the Most Stylish Athletes in Sports, landing in the Icons category, which also includes Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Dwayne Wade, Maria Sharapova, Lewis Hamilton, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and P.K. Subban.

SI wrote:

“When it comes to his start in the NFL and his sense of style, Tom Brady has come a long way. The 41-year old quarterback keeps getting better with age and experience, nailing sophisticated suits and subtle casual looks.”

Tennis champion Serena Williams was crowned the Most Fashionable Athlete of 2019. She’ll grace the cover of the new issue, which is available from July 29 to August 5.