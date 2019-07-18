Tom Brady is one of Sports Illustrated’s ‘Fashionable 50’

The publication noted the quarterback's "sophisticated suits and subtle casual looks."

Tom Brady wore a velvet suit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in 2019. –Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
By
5:06 PM

Tom Brady: Super Bowl champ and … style icon?

In Sports Illustrated’s fourth-annual “Fashionable 50” issue, Brady was honored as one of the Most Stylish Athletes in Sports, landing in the Icons category, which also includes Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Dwayne Wade, Maria Sharapova, Lewis Hamilton, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and P.K. Subban.

SI wrote:

“When it comes to his start in the NFL and his sense of style, Tom Brady has come a long way. The 41-year old quarterback keeps getting better with age and experience, nailing sophisticated suits and subtle casual looks.”

Tennis champion Serena Williams was crowned the Most Fashionable Athlete of 2019. She’ll grace the cover of the new issue, which is available from July 29 to August 5.

 

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady Fashion Football
