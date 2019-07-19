Great white shark named ‘Jules’ after Julian Edelman
A great white shark is now named after Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tweeted Friday that the “reliable” shark was originally tagged in 2011.
“Like [Julian Edelman], he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him,” the conservancy said.
Jules was successfully retagged — and named — earlier this week.
Meet Jules! Originally tagged in 2011 and unamed until now, he’s one of our most reliable sharks—returning every year since. Like @Edelman11, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him. Hard work pays off, and he was retagged Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FK5ayOPsn
— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 19, 2019