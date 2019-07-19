Julian Edelman cast his own rendition of ‘The Lion King’ from the Patriots’ roster

Tom Brady has an obvious animal nickname, but what about other Patriots players?

Julian Edelman has it covered.

The wide receiver cast his own rendition of “The Lion King”: Brady is the goat (naturally), Edelman is the squirrel, Matthew Slater is the cheetah, James White is the rabbit, Dont’a Hightower is the rhino, and Bill Belichick is the owl.

No lion, but close enough.

“Everything the stadium’s light touches…is our kingdom,” Edelman wrote.

Hightower, Jamie Collins and Brady’s @TB12sports account all commented with laughing emojis.

The pack reports for training camp on July 25.