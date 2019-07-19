Julian Edelman has a new favorite burger in town

Julian Edelman has a new favorite burger in Boston.

Back in 2016, the aficionado said “the one I always go to” could be found at Craigie on Main, a burger that has seen no shortage of accolades or acclaim.

These days, Edelman is loving a different one, according to a new interview with Haute Living.

“I love Hojoko in The Verb Hotel by Fenway,” he told the publication. “It’s my favorite burger in Boston; I’m a big burger guy.”

Hojoko’s cheeseburger is made with chuck and wagyu short rib, and topped with American cheese, dashi pickles, red onion, and “special sauce.”

Edelman also talked about some of his other favorite Boston restaurants.

“I love the restaurant game out here. I love Ken Oringer’s restaurants Toro and Little Donkey,” he said. “[They have] unbelievable food and great atmosphere.”