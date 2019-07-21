More intrigue than usual at Patriots training camp this year

The Patriots are reporting for training camp this week, with rookies due at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, veterans on Wednesday and the first practice of the season coming Thursday.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are back for a 20th season, but several familiar faces will be missing. Rob Gronkowski is retired. Chris Hogan is off to Carolina. Trey Flowers found riches in Detroit. A half dozen coaches, including Brian Flores and most of the defensive staff, left for other opportunities.

But the Patriots choose not to lament about those who have moved on, of course.