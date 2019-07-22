Julian Edelman is reportedly out 3 weeks with a thumb injury

The Patriots wide receiver is now expected to miss the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will be out three weeks with a left thumb injury. 

 

The picture from Adam Schefter’s tweet shows a small brace can be seen on Edelman’s left thumb while at his youth football camp from over the weekend. 

The injury news comes just a few days before the start of Patriots training camp. Edelman is expected to miss the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Aug. 8. 

It remains unclear when the Patriots will allow Edelman to suit up this preseason, but likely the earliest possible return for the wide receiver would be their second preseason match up on Saturday, Aug. 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

