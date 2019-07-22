‘I want to win the same way he wants to win’: Odell Beckham Jr. feels like there is a double standard between him and Tom Brady

The Browns wide receiver spoke to GQ Magazine about the criticism he faces.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will appear on the cover of GQ Magazine's August-edition. –AP Photo/Ron Schwane
By
3:12 PM

Odell Beckham Jr has always been unapologetically himself.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, the Browns wide receiver is standing by his explosive personality and sideline meltdowns, even comparing his antics to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s. Beckham has made this argument before – he tweeted about how he was criticized for his outbursts while Brady was praised. He even posted a video on Instagram of both players showing their frustration during games.

Beckham thinks there is a double standard.

“Race plays into everything, whether we want to believe it or not,” he told GQ. “I remember posting a video of me and Tom Brady, and I hate to even bring him in this, but he’s passionate. He cares—he wouldn’t still be playing if he didn’t care for the game the way that he did today. He throws a cup, he yells at referees, he yells at his coach. It’s because he cares that bad. He wants to win that bad. Now, because he has won six Super Bowls they validate him and say, “He’s won six Super Bowls.”

Advertisement

Beckham feels like he has the same fire as Brady: “I want to win the same way he wants to win. Whether I hit a kicking net or whether I do whatever. I want to win that bad. I care about winning more than anything. I didn’t get into this to celebrate and score touchdowns. I didn’t get into this for followers for Instagram. It’s, like, you’ve built a monster, but now you’re upset at the one you built. Why are you mad at me? While I’m playing football, I’m not holding a camera on myself. Everything is about what you show the world.”

He also talked about the scrutiny he receives for his social life. While other NFL players, like Rob Gronkowski, partied (hard) during their careers, OBJ feels like he can’t “get wild” like they do:

“It’s like, Why can’t I have fun? People tell me I’m supposed to be a role model. Well, what are they supposed to be? We’re human beings at the end of the day. We earned the right to play in the NFL, but we also earned a life of our own.”

Advertisement

For more about how Beckham feels about his critics, how he was “disrespected” by the Giants, and what he’s looking forward to in Cleveland, read the full story.  He will appear on the cover of GQ’s August edition.

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady NFL
Red Sox
Any suggestion of trading Mookie Betts right now is ludicrous July 22, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs after practice at training camp.
Patriots
What to know about attending Patriots training camp July 22, 2019 | 2:30 PM
College Sports
BC football predicted to finish 5th in ACC's Atlantic Division July 22, 2019 | 12:22 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Julian Edelman is reportedly out 3 weeks with a thumb injury July 22, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly exploring trades for multiple pitchers July 22, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Liverpool Fenway Park
Soccer
Boston fans made Liverpool feel right at home in Fenway Park July 22, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Rick Porcello's contract year couldn't be going much worse, with a 5.61 ERA and just 110 innings after 20 starts.
Red Sox
Starting pitching sunk the Red Sox in Baltimore, like it's been doing all year July 22, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Patriots
Sony Michel, five others to start Patriots camp on PUP list July 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox land one hit in 5-0 loss to Orioles July 21, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Golf
Shane Lowry wins British Open by 6 strokes July 21, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Foxborough-7/28/2018 The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the Gillette Stadium facility.QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick's paths almost cross during warmups.
Patriots
More intrigue than usual at Patriots training camp this year July 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Manny Pacquiao, right, lands a punch against Keith Thurman in the fifth round.
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman by split decision July 21, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Keon Broxton douses himself with water while taking a break between fielding and batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Red Sox on Friday.
MLB
Big league ballparks broil as heat wave grips much of majors July 20, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Thomas Eshelman during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox go on offensive, hit 3 HRs in 17-6 rout of Orioles July 20, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Baltimore's Anthony Santander gestures after hitting a three-run home run off David Price during the first inning.
Red Sox
Orioles hit 2 home runs off Price, cruise past Red Sox 11-2 July 19, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady and his daughter jumped off a waterfall. You'll have to watch the video to see how it went. July 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Jonah Keri
Media
Jonah Keri, columnist for The Athletic, reportedly arrested on charges of assaulting wife July 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Brad Keselowski flashes a thumbs up prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cars
Brad Keselowski takes NASCAR Cup pole at New Hampshire July 19, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Dwight Evans, right, chats with Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the start of the Red Sox alumni game on May 27, 2018.
Sports Q
Who has the best outfield throwing arm you've ever seen? July 19, 2019 | 7:09 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. Boone had already been ejected when he expressed his displeasure with the umpire's calls. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
What Aaron Boone had to say about his ejection and profane rant July 19, 2019 | 5:52 PM
Boston, MA - 5/18/2019 - (7th inning)Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi watches from the dugout. The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Pete Abraham, Topic: 19Red Sox-Astros, LOID: 8.5.1266671153.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi expected to rejoin Boston bullpen Saturday July 19, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Julian Edelman looks on after the Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers. -Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
Patriots
Julian Edelman has a new favorite burger in town July 19, 2019 | 3:22 PM
Patriots
Great white shark named 'Jules' after Julian Edelman July 19, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Patriots
Julian Edelman cast his own rendition of 'The Lion King' from the Patriots' roster July 19, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'I'm loving this place': Enes Kanter gave an inside look at his favorite parts of the Celtics' practice facility July 19, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open, says he’ll skip the World Golf Championship July 19, 2019 | 12:13 PM
Obituaries
Ex-Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus dies of heat stroke July 19, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What makes Bill Belichick a 'rare' coach, in Tony Romo's words July 19, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
ESPN's Dan Le Batard rips Trump, derides network's no-politics policy July 19, 2019 | 10:50 AM
Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox
2018 Red Sox rarely knew desperation; 2019 team knows nothing but July 19, 2019 | 10:44 AM