What to know about going to Patriots training camp

Patriots training camp is quickly approaching, and with that comes the team’s first step in its quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions. But for fans, it means a unique opportunity to see their favorite players up close like never before. Here is everything to know about attending Patriots training camp.

When does training camp start?

Patriots training camp begins Thursday, July 25, at the practice fields next to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Gates will open to fans at 8 a.m. 

What does the practice schedule look like?  

Patriots practice will begin at approximately 9:15 a.m for the first three days of camp July 25, 26, and 27, and will usually last around two hours. The public is allowed to remain at the facility until one hour after the conclusion of practice. Additional training camp times have not been made public, though the Patriots have announced practices on July 31 and Aug. 1. The Patriots will be in Detroit starting Aug. 5 for a joint training camp with the Detroit Lions.

Where should you park?

Parking for training camp is free for all visitors. Fans can find a map detailing where to park and the best way to get there here

Not driving? 

If you plan on not driving to Gillette it gets a bit trickier. The cheapest way to get there is via the MBTA’s Franklin Line, which costs $17.50 for round-trip tickets from Boston. The Franklin Line leaves from South Station and arrives in Walpole, which is about five miles from the stadium, with trains throughout the day. From there, fans will have to take a taxi or use a ride share app to get to Gillette. 

Another option is to use an app like Uber or Lyft to go directly to Gillette Stadium. This will be more expensive, and fans can expect a price around $45 one way if they’re leaving from the Boston area. It will be much faster and go right to the stadium. 

Do you need to buy tickets?

There’s no need to buy tickets. Training camp is free for all fans. However, seating is first come, first serve, so get there early to be front and center for the action. 

What can’t you bring?

Here is a list of prohibited items. It’s worth noting is that bags are allowed, but they will be searched before entry. 

What else is there to do?

If you need a break from watching football, there is lots to do away from the field as well. The Patriots have plenty of activities for fans to enjoy throughout the day. Some highlights include the GIF animation booth, where fans can record their very own football GIF, and the Fan Combine Player Card where fans can test their skills in a variety of games which result in a virtual “player card” with statistics. Fans can also purchase food and drinks from the concession stands or buy some team gear from the Patriots Locker Room store.  

Anything else?

Practice will move inside in the event of bad weather, and fans are not allowed to attend practices being held in the Patriots’ indoor facility, so make sure to check the weather before making plans. 

The Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Monday, July 29, at 4:30 p.m and is open to the public. The former players being inducted this year are Leon Gray and Rodney Harrison.

