Rob Ninkovich joins ESPN as an NFL analyst

The former Patriots linebacker has transitioned into a media career.

Rob Ninkovich
Rob Ninkovich announcing his retirement from playing football in 2017. –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
By
10:30 AM

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst. The 35-year-old, who helped New England win two Super Bowls, is slated to make regular appearances on NFL Live and SportsCenter, according to an ESPN announcement.

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work for ESPN,” Ninkovich said in an ESPN press release. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge of the game and expressing my passion for football in the next chapter of my professional career.”

With Patriots training camp set to begin on Thursday, Ninkovich will make his ESPN debut on Saturday in a SportsCenter special live from New England.

Advertisement

Since retiring from football in 2017, Ninkovich has transitioned into sports media. He worked as a sideline reporter for WBZ-TV during the 2018 preseason, and co-hosted an NBC Sports Boston podcast. He also made guest appearances on ESPN in May.

As a player, Ninkovich was selected in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft by the Saints. After a stint with the Dolphins, he signed with the Patriots in 2009. Within a year, he’d become a starting linebacker and a fixture in Bill Belichick’s defense.

In Super Bowl XLIX, Ninkovich made a key 4th-quarter sack of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on a third down with the Patriots trailing by 10 points. It halted Seattle’s drive and got the ball back to Tom Brady, who started New England’s comeback.

Ninkovich’s final NFL game was Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to win in overtime, 34-28.

TOPICS: Patriots
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
What Mookie Betts had to say about potentially testing free agency in 2020 July 23, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora discussed the Red Sox' trade deadline plans July 23, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi details his stroke July 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
There could be a solid contingent of Celtics at FIBA World Cup July 23, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley on David Price: ‘He’s my new Kirk Gibson’ July 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
J.D. Martinez hits a 3-run home run off of Jalen Beeks in the third inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez lifts Red Sox over Rays 9-4 July 22, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Security personnel at Guaranteed Rate Field are viewed through the newly extended protective netting along left field before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
MLB
White Sox host 1st MLB game with foul pole-to-pole netting July 22, 2019 | 8:14 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with forward Tim Duncan (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio. Duncan is back with the Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
NBA
Tim Duncan returning to Spurs as an assistant coach July 22, 2019 | 6:16 PM
This file photo shows the ESPN logo.
Media
Dan Le Batard absent from radio show after assailing Trump, ESPN July 22, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Odell Beckham Jr. feels like there is a double standard between him and Tom Brady July 22, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Red Sox
Any suggestion of trading Mookie Betts right now is ludicrous July 22, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs after practice at training camp.
Patriots
What to know about attending Patriots training camp July 22, 2019 | 2:30 PM
College Sports
BC predicted to finish fifth in ACC’s Atlantic Division July 22, 2019 | 12:22 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Julian Edelman is reportedly out 3 weeks with a thumb injury July 22, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly exploring trades for multiple pitchers July 22, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Liverpool Fenway Park
Soccer
Boston fans made Liverpool feel right at home in Fenway Park July 22, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Rick Porcello's contract year couldn't be going much worse, with a 5.61 ERA and just 110 innings after 20 starts.
Red Sox
Starting pitching sunk the Red Sox in Baltimore, like it's been doing all year July 22, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Patriots
Sony Michel, five others to start Patriots camp on PUP list July 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox land one hit in 5-0 loss to Orioles July 21, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Ireland's Shane Lowry reacts after making a birdie on the 15th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Golf
Shane Lowry wins British Open by 6 strokes July 21, 2019 | 1:19 PM
Foxborough-7/28/2018 The Patriots held their third day of training camp at the Gillette Stadium facility.QB Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick's paths almost cross during warmups.
Patriots
More intrigue than usual at Patriots training camp this year July 21, 2019 | 1:10 PM
Manny Pacquiao, right, lands a punch against Keith Thurman in the fifth round.
Boxing
Manny Pacquiao beats Keith Thurman by split decision July 21, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Keon Broxton douses himself with water while taking a break between fielding and batting practice prior to a baseball game against the Red Sox on Friday.
MLB
Big league ballparks broil as heat wave grips much of majors July 20, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Thomas Eshelman during the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox go on offensive, hit 3 HRs in 17-6 rout of Orioles July 20, 2019 | 10:51 PM
Baltimore's Anthony Santander gestures after hitting a three-run home run off David Price during the first inning.
Red Sox
Orioles hit 2 home runs off Price, cruise past Red Sox 11-2 July 19, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady and his daughter jumped off a waterfall. You'll have to watch the video to see how it went. July 19, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Jonah Keri
Media
Jonah Keri, columnist for The Athletic, reportedly arrested on charges of assaulting wife July 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Brad Keselowski flashes a thumbs up prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, N.H., Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Cars
Brad Keselowski takes NASCAR Cup pole at New Hampshire July 19, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Dwight Evans, right, chats with Red Sox manager Alex Cora before the start of the Red Sox alumni game on May 27, 2018.
Sports Q
Who has the best outfield throwing arm you've ever seen? July 19, 2019 | 7:09 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, right, gets in the face of home plate umpire Brennan Miller during the second inning of game one of a baseball doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in New York. Boone had already been ejected when he expressed his displeasure with the umpire's calls. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
MLB
What Aaron Boone had to say about his ejection and profane rant July 19, 2019 | 5:52 PM