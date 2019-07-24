Morning sports update: What NFL players had to say about Julian Edelman’s ‘Top 100’ ranking

"He made plays not just against me, but against our whole secondary. I don't think he dropped a ball."

Julian Edelman Patriots NFL Ranking
Julian Edelman after the Patriots' playoff win against the Chargers in 2019. His performance against San Diego was specifically cited in the "NFL Top 100." –(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
10:17 AM

The Red Sox defeated the Rays on Tuesday, 5-4. As a result, Boston moved into second place in the American League East for the first time since March. Chris Sale struck out 10 Rays over six innings to help the Red Sox to victory:

What Julian Edelman’s peers had to say about him: Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was selected in the annual “NFL Top 100” ranking. To be chosen for the list is notable because it’s determined entirely by other NFL players. Edelman ranked 90th on the list.

Unsurprisingly, the comments from Edelman’s peers reflected the distinction they bestowed.

“Toughest [wide receiver] this year?” asked Chargers cornerback Desmond King. “Julian Edelman.”

“I call him [Brady’s] warrior,” said Lions cornerback Darius Slay. “He’s little, but he’s got a big heart.”

Fellow receiver Davante Adams cited his connection with Tom Brady as a major factor. Adams, who catches passes from another great quarterback (Aaron Rodgers), also identified Edelman’s ability to read the game.

“I mean the quickness and the smarts on the field,” said Adams, “his connection with Brady, all of that stuff tied in together makes him really tough to guard.”

“They talk to each other in their heads,” added Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay of Brady and Edelman. “They’ve got telekinesis powers, and they know when to turn it on.”

King specifically cited the Patriots’ divisional playoff victory over his team, the Chargers.

“He made plays not just against me, but against our whole secondary,” said King. “I don’t think he dropped a ball. He got hit real hard and he just stood up and was talking, ‘You can’t check me, you can’t do this.'”

Edelman had nine catches for 151 yards against the Chargers as the Patriots won, 41-28.

Trivia: Strikeout rates in Major League Baseball have increased every year since 2005. Who is the highest-ranking player on the all-time strikeout list who has also played at least one season with the Red Sox?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Prior to playing for the Red Sox, he became the first player in MLB history to hit 40 home runs in a season and also steal 40 bases.

More from Boston.com:

UConn recruit James Bouknight with an impressive dunk:

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s entrance to training camp:

Original Nike “Moon Shoes” auctioned for $437,000:

On this day: In 2004, Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek got into a famous fight:

The game culminated with a memorable walk-off win for the Red Sox:

Daily highlight: It was probably (definitely) a mistake to run on Mike Trout:

Trivia answer: Jose Canseco

