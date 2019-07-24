Here’s the Patriots’ 2019 depth chart

Who will be starting for the Patriots Week 1?

Deatrich Wise Keionta Davis laugh as they head to the practice field during training camp.
Deatrich Wise and Keionta Davis laugh as they head to the practice field. –(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By
12:10 PM

Training camp begins Thursday for the New England Patriots, and with it comes questions of who will be starting and who will be making the roster once the regular season begins. Here is the Patriots’ depth chart heading into the start of camp, according to the team’s website.

OFFENSE:

QB:

  1. Tom Brady
  2. Brian Hoyer
  3. Jarrett Stidham
  4. Danny Etling

RB 1: 

  1. Sony Michel
  2. Rex Burkhead
  3. Brandon Bolden
  4. Nick Brossette

RB 2: 

  1. James White
  2. James Develin
  3. Damien Harris
  4. Jakob Johnson

WR 1:

  1. Julian Edelman
  2. Demaryius Thomas
  3. Dontrelle Inman
  4. Jakobi Meyers/ Ryan Davis/ Braxton Berrios

WR 2:

  1. N’Keal Harry
  2. Phillip Dorsett
  3. Maurice Harris
  4. Matthew Slater/ Damoun Patterson/ Gunner Olszewski

TE:

  1. Ben Watson
  2. Matt LaCosse
  3. Stephen Anderson
  4. Ryan Izzo/Andrew Beck

LT: 

  1. Isaiah Wynn
  2. Cole Croston
  3. Yodny Cajuste
  4. Cedrick Lang
  5. Tyree St. Louis

LG: 

  1. Joe Thuney
  2. Ted Karras
  3. Tyler Gauthler

C: 

  1. David Andrews
  2. James Ferentz

RG: 

  1. Shaq Mason
  2. Brian Schwenke
  3. Hjalte Froholdt

RT: 

  1. Marcus Cannon
  2. Dan Skipper
  3. Cedrick Lang

Defense:

LDE: 

  1. Deatrich Wise Jr.
  2. Kelonta Davis
  3. Chase Winovich
  4. Ufomba Kamalu

LDT: 

  1. Lawrence Guy
  2. Adam Butler
  3. David Parry
  4. Byron Cowart

RDT:

  1. Mike Pennel Jr.
  2. Danny Shelton

RDE: 

  1. Michael Bennett
  2. John Simon
  3. Derek Rivers
  4. Trent Harris/Nick Thurman

LB:

  1. Dont’a Hightower
  2. Jamie Collins Sr.
  3. Brandon King
  4. Shilique Calhoun

LB:

  1. Elandon Roberts
  2. Ja’Whaun Bentley
  3. Calvin Munson

LB:

  1. Kyle Van Noy
  2. Christian Sam
  3. Terez Hall

RCB: 

  1. Stephon Gilmore
  2. Jonathan Jones
  3. Kelon Crossen
  4. Ken Webster/D’Angelo Ross

LCB: 

  1. J.C Jackson
  2. Jason McCourty
  3. Duke Dawson Jr.
  4. Joejuan Williams

S: 

  1. Devin McCourty
  2. Duron Harmon
  3. Malik Gant

S:

  1. Patrick Chung
  2. Obi Melifonwu
  3. A.J Howard
  4. Nate Ebner/Terrence Brooks

Special Teams: 

K: 

  1. Stephen Gostkowski

P: 

  1. Ryan Allen
  2. Jake Bailey

H:

  1. Ryan Allen

PR: 

  1. Julian Edelman

KR: 

  1. Sony Michel

LS: 

  1. Joe Cardona

 

TOPICS: Patriots Training Camp Patriots training camp
Boxing
Boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in ring July 24, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots NFL Ranking
Patriots
What NFL players had to say about Julian Edelman's 'Top 100' ranking July 24, 2019 | 10:17 AM
N'Keal Harry during Patriots Training Camp. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Ranking the Patriots' positional battles July 24, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Adrian Peterson
NFL
Lawyer: 'The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time' July 24, 2019 | 7:07 AM
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Christian Vazquez celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Red Sox
Red Sox move into 2nd place for 1st time since March July 24, 2019 | 12:17 AM
MLB
Dwight Gooden arrested in New Jersey on DWI charges July 23, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'Everything happens for a reason. Now I'm a Boston Celtic.' July 23, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reinstate Mitch Moreland from injured list July 23, 2019 | 4:57 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez has been the best Red Sox pitcher in July July 23, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Boston- 06/26/19 The Boston Bruins held a development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. Bruins GM Don Sweeney watches from his office overlooking the ice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Bruins
Bruins sign Pavel Shen to three-year, entry-level contract July 23, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Speaker: Joe Andruzzi, former offensive guard for the New England Patriots Date: May 17More infoSenator Ed Markey will also address graduates on May 17 and Billy Starr, the founder and executive director of the Pan-Mass Challenge, will address the School of Graduate Studies on May 15.
Patriots
Three-time Patriots Super Bowl champion Joe Andruzzi gets his college degree July 23, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich joins ESPN as an NFL analyst July 23, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
What Mookie Betts had to say about potentially testing free agency in 2020 July 23, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora discussed the Red Sox' trade deadline plans July 23, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi details his stroke July 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
There could be a solid contingent of Celtics at FIBA World Cup July 23, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley on David Price: ‘He’s my new Kirk Gibson’ July 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
J.D. Martinez hits a 3-run home run off of Jalen Beeks in the third inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez lifts Red Sox over Rays 9-4 July 22, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Security personnel at Guaranteed Rate Field are viewed through the newly extended protective netting along left field before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
MLB
White Sox host 1st MLB game with foul pole-to-pole netting July 22, 2019 | 8:14 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with forward Tim Duncan (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio. Duncan is back with the Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
NBA
Tim Duncan returning to Spurs as an assistant coach July 22, 2019 | 6:16 PM
This file photo shows the ESPN logo.
Media
Dan Le Batard absent from radio show after assailing Trump, ESPN July 22, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Odell Beckham Jr. feels like there is a double standard between him and Tom Brady July 22, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Red Sox
Any suggestion of trading Mookie Betts right now is ludicrous July 22, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs after practice at training camp.
Patriots
What to know about attending Patriots training camp July 22, 2019 | 2:30 PM
College Sports
BC predicted to finish fifth in ACC’s Atlantic Division July 22, 2019 | 12:22 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Julian Edelman is reportedly out 3 weeks with a thumb injury July 22, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly exploring trades for multiple pitchers July 22, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Liverpool Fenway Park
Soccer
Boston fans made Liverpool feel right at home in Fenway Park July 22, 2019 | 7:16 AM
Rick Porcello's contract year couldn't be going much worse, with a 5.61 ERA and just 110 innings after 20 starts.
Red Sox
Starting pitching sunk the Red Sox in Baltimore, like it's been doing all year July 22, 2019 | 6:59 AM
Patriots
Sony Michel, five others to start Patriots camp on PUP list July 22, 2019 | 5:00 AM