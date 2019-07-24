Here’s the Patriots’ 2019 depth chart
Who will be starting for the Patriots Week 1?
Training camp begins Thursday for the New England Patriots, and with it comes questions of who will be starting and who will be making the roster once the regular season begins. Here is the Patriots’ depth chart heading into the start of camp, according to the team’s website.
OFFENSE:
QB:
- Tom Brady
- Brian Hoyer
- Jarrett Stidham
- Danny Etling
RB 1:
- Sony Michel
- Rex Burkhead
- Brandon Bolden
- Nick Brossette
RB 2:
- James White
- James Develin
- Damien Harris
- Jakob Johnson
WR 1:
- Julian Edelman
- Demaryius Thomas
- Dontrelle Inman
- Jakobi Meyers/ Ryan Davis/ Braxton Berrios
WR 2:
- N’Keal Harry
- Phillip Dorsett
- Maurice Harris
- Matthew Slater/ Damoun Patterson/ Gunner Olszewski
TE:
- Ben Watson
- Matt LaCosse
- Stephen Anderson
- Ryan Izzo/Andrew Beck
LT:
- Isaiah Wynn
- Cole Croston
- Yodny Cajuste
- Cedrick Lang
- Tyree St. Louis
LG:
- Joe Thuney
- Ted Karras
- Tyler Gauthler
C:
- David Andrews
- James Ferentz
RG:
- Shaq Mason
- Brian Schwenke
- Hjalte Froholdt
RT:
- Marcus Cannon
- Dan Skipper
- Cedrick Lang
Defense:
LDE:
- Deatrich Wise Jr.
- Kelonta Davis
- Chase Winovich
- Ufomba Kamalu
LDT:
- Lawrence Guy
- Adam Butler
- David Parry
- Byron Cowart
RDT:
- Mike Pennel Jr.
- Danny Shelton
RDE:
- Michael Bennett
- John Simon
- Derek Rivers
- Trent Harris/Nick Thurman
LB:
- Dont’a Hightower
- Jamie Collins Sr.
- Brandon King
- Shilique Calhoun
LB:
- Elandon Roberts
- Ja’Whaun Bentley
- Calvin Munson
LB:
- Kyle Van Noy
- Christian Sam
- Terez Hall
RCB:
- Stephon Gilmore
- Jonathan Jones
- Kelon Crossen
- Ken Webster/D’Angelo Ross
LCB:
- J.C Jackson
- Jason McCourty
- Duke Dawson Jr.
- Joejuan Williams
S:
- Devin McCourty
- Duron Harmon
- Malik Gant
S:
- Patrick Chung
- Obi Melifonwu
- A.J Howard
- Nate Ebner/Terrence Brooks
Special Teams:
K:
- Stephen Gostkowski
P:
- Ryan Allen
- Jake Bailey
H:
- Ryan Allen
PR:
- Julian Edelman
KR:
- Sony Michel
LS:
- Joe Cardona