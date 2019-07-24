Here’s the Patriots’ 2019 depth chart

Training camp begins Thursday for the New England Patriots, and with it comes questions of who will be starting and who will be making the roster once the regular season begins. Here is the Patriots’ depth chart heading into the start of camp, according to the team’s website.

OFFENSE:

QB:

Tom Brady Brian Hoyer Jarrett Stidham Danny Etling

RB 1:

Sony Michel Rex Burkhead Brandon Bolden Nick Brossette

RB 2:

James White James Develin Damien Harris Jakob Johnson

WR 1:

Julian Edelman Demaryius Thomas Dontrelle Inman Jakobi Meyers/ Ryan Davis/ Braxton Berrios

WR 2:

N’Keal Harry Phillip Dorsett Maurice Harris Matthew Slater/ Damoun Patterson/ Gunner Olszewski

TE:

Ben Watson Matt LaCosse Stephen Anderson Ryan Izzo/Andrew Beck

LT:

Isaiah Wynn Cole Croston Yodny Cajuste Cedrick Lang Tyree St. Louis

LG:

Joe Thuney Ted Karras Tyler Gauthler

C:

David Andrews James Ferentz

RG:

Shaq Mason Brian Schwenke Hjalte Froholdt

RT:

Marcus Cannon Dan Skipper Cedrick Lang

Defense:

LDE:

Deatrich Wise Jr. Kelonta Davis Chase Winovich Ufomba Kamalu

LDT:

Lawrence Guy Adam Butler David Parry Byron Cowart

RDT:

Mike Pennel Jr. Danny Shelton

RDE:

Michael Bennett John Simon Derek Rivers Trent Harris/Nick Thurman

LB:

Dont’a Hightower Jamie Collins Sr. Brandon King Shilique Calhoun

LB:

Elandon Roberts Ja’Whaun Bentley Calvin Munson

LB:

Kyle Van Noy Christian Sam Terez Hall

RCB:

Stephon Gilmore Jonathan Jones Kelon Crossen Ken Webster/D’Angelo Ross

LCB:

J.C Jackson Jason McCourty Duke Dawson Jr. Joejuan Williams

S:

Devin McCourty Duron Harmon Malik Gant

S:

Patrick Chung Obi Melifonwu A.J Howard Nate Ebner/Terrence Brooks

Special Teams:

K:

Stephen Gostkowski

P:

Ryan Allen Jake Bailey

H:

Ryan Allen

PR:

Julian Edelman

KR:

Sony Michel

LS: