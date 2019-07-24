Patriots sign veteran tight end Lance Kendricks

Tight end Lance Kendricks spent his first six seasons with the Rams. –FILE/ALASTAIR GRANT/ASSOCIATED PRESS
By
11:53 AM

The Patriots continue to look for help at tight end, signing eight-year veteran Lance Kendricks on Wednesday, according to his agent, David Canter. The Patriots had an open roster spot and did not have to release anyone to make room for Kendricks.

A second-round pick by the Rams in 2011, Kendricks had 241 catches, 2,505 yards, and 19 touchdowns with the Rams and Packers. More of an athletic tight end than an in-line blocker at 6 feet 3 inches and 250 pounds, Kendricks spent the last two seasons in Green Bay as its second tight end, catching 37 passes for 373 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kendricks gives the Patriots another veteran presence at tight end as they look to replace Rob Gronkowski. Their only other tight ends with NFL regular-season experience are Matt LaCosse and Ben Watson, who will start the season with a four-game PED suspension. Youngsters Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson, and Andrew Beck also are competing for spots on the roster or practice squad.

Advertisement

Kendricks essentially takes the place of Austin Seferian-Jenkins, another veteran tight end who was signed in the offseason but released in May for personal reasons.

TOPICS: Patriots
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was tight-lipped at his press conference on the first day of training camp..Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick in midseason form on first day of training camp July 24, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Deatrich Wise Keionta Davis laugh as they head to the practice field during training camp.
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' 2019 depth chart July 24, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Boxing
Boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in ring July 24, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots NFL Ranking
Patriots
What NFL players had to say about Julian Edelman's 'Top 100' ranking July 24, 2019 | 10:17 AM
N'Keal Harry during Patriots Training Camp. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Ranking the Patriots' positional battles July 24, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Adrian Peterson
NFL
Lawyer: 'The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time' July 24, 2019 | 7:07 AM
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Christian Vazquez celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Red Sox
Red Sox move into 2nd place for 1st time since March July 24, 2019 | 12:17 AM
MLB
Dwight Gooden arrested in New Jersey on DWI charges July 23, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'Everything happens for a reason. Now I'm a Boston Celtic.' July 23, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reinstate Mitch Moreland from injured list July 23, 2019 | 4:57 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez has been the best Red Sox pitcher in July July 23, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Boston- 06/26/19 The Boston Bruins held a development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. Bruins GM Don Sweeney watches from his office overlooking the ice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Bruins
Bruins sign Pavel Shen to three-year, entry-level contract July 23, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Speaker: Joe Andruzzi, former offensive guard for the New England Patriots Date: May 17More infoSenator Ed Markey will also address graduates on May 17 and Billy Starr, the founder and executive director of the Pan-Mass Challenge, will address the School of Graduate Studies on May 15.
Patriots
Three-time Patriots Super Bowl champion Joe Andruzzi gets his college degree July 23, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich joins ESPN as an NFL analyst July 23, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
What Mookie Betts had to say about potentially testing free agency in 2020 July 23, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora discussed the Red Sox' trade deadline plans July 23, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi details his stroke July 23, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
There could be a solid contingent of Celtics at FIBA World Cup July 23, 2019 | 6:58 AM
Red Sox
Dennis Eckersley on David Price: ‘He’s my new Kirk Gibson’ July 23, 2019 | 5:00 AM
J.D. Martinez hits a 3-run home run off of Jalen Beeks in the third inning.
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez lifts Red Sox over Rays 9-4 July 22, 2019 | 11:07 PM
Security personnel at Guaranteed Rate Field are viewed through the newly extended protective netting along left field before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
MLB
White Sox host 1st MLB game with foul pole-to-pole netting July 22, 2019 | 8:14 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with forward Tim Duncan (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in San Antonio. Duncan is back with the Spurs, this time as an assistant coach. Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
NBA
Tim Duncan returning to Spurs as an assistant coach July 22, 2019 | 6:16 PM
This file photo shows the ESPN logo.
Media
Dan Le Batard absent from radio show after assailing Trump, ESPN July 22, 2019 | 3:28 PM
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Odell Beckham Jr. feels like there is a double standard between him and Tom Brady July 22, 2019 | 3:12 PM
Red Sox
Any suggestion of trading Mookie Betts right now is ludicrous July 22, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signs after practice at training camp.
Patriots
What to know about attending Patriots training camp July 22, 2019 | 2:30 PM
College Sports
BC predicted to finish fifth in ACC’s Atlantic Division July 22, 2019 | 12:22 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during training camp. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
Julian Edelman is reportedly out 3 weeks with a thumb injury July 22, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Dave Dombrowski Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly exploring trades for multiple pitchers July 22, 2019 | 10:24 AM
Liverpool Fenway Park
Soccer
Boston fans made Liverpool feel right at home in Fenway Park July 22, 2019 | 7:16 AM