Patriots training camp: Ranking the team’s positional battles

The rookies have arrived, the veterans get in on Wednesday, and come Thursday morning at 9:15, football season will officially be underway in Foxborough.

And so will what promises to be a compelling competition for roles, if not necessarily roster spots, for the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick’s team has taken some personnel hits this spring and summer, but still begins training camp for the defense of its sixth Super Bowl title with a roster talented enough for some to rank it the best in the NFL. There’s no Rob Gronkowski, no Trey Flowers, and no clear replacement for either — but the beauty of what the Pats are about to embark upon is that so much is to be determined in the practice periods, days, weeks, and exhibitions ahead.

Those start Thursday and Friday, with the team likely to transition to fully padded sessions at some point by Saturday, then building toward the preseason opener at Detroit on August 8. Exactly a month after that, they’ll raise a banner and host the Steelers to start the regular season.

With at least 10 practices expected to be open to the public (and media) at Gillette Stadium, plus joint sessions with the Lions and Titans, plus four exhibition games, there’ll be a lot to consume between now and Sept. 8 as Pats coaches figure out how things fit together.

There’s something to watch and jobs to be won among every group on the roster — so let’s rank the positional battles to follow, from least to most interesting, based on the responsibilities and roles at stake:

10. QUARTERBACK

Four (Tom Brady, Danny Etling, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham) likely competing for three spots

As usual, the game’s primo position will get plenty of attention throughout the preseason — particularly with the Pats holding two sets of joint practices. In years past, those more controlled settings have been when Brady gets his reps, with Belichick leaving the actual exhibition games to his backups.

It will be interesting to see how Etling’s year on the practice squad translates to improvement, and if Stidham gives New England any reason to envision him as the heir apparent. But barring the absolutely unforeseen, there’s really no competition here. Something went drastically awry if come banner night Brady isn’t the starter, Hoyer isn’t the backup, Stidham is inactive or stashed on injured reserve, and Etling isn’t the one who’s been released.

9. LINEBACKER

Ten (Ju’Whaun Bentley, Shilique Calhoun, Jamie Collins Sr., Terez Hall, Dont’a Hightower, Brandon King, Calvin Munson, Elandon Roberts, Christian Sam, Kyle Van Noy) likely competing for five spots, plus special-teams opportunities

The Patriots’ depth at linebacker may be as good as it’s been since the early days of this dynasty, thanks to the elevation of Van Noy into a versatile weapon who was among the handful of most valuable players in the Super Bowl, the relative health of Hightower, and the return of Collins. Add to that a run-stuffer like Roberts, plus the promise of Bentley — who flashed in three games before losing the rest of his rookie season to injury — and the center of the Patriots’ defense appears to be a strength. And more or less set.

8. RUNNING BACK

Eight (Brandon Bolden, Nick Brossette, Rex Burkhead, James Develin, Damien Harris, Jakob Johnson, Sony Michel, James White) likely competing for five spots, plus special-teams opportunities

Things could get interesting here if concerns over the health of Michel’s knee linger. There’s optimism, but an early August surgery cost him the entire preseason last year, and this year he’ll open camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing another surgery earlier this spring.

It’s worth monitoring, but Michel is expected to be back in the mix by the regular-season opener and, if that proves to be true, the Pats’ running back group shouldn’t be difficult to determine. Michel is the bell cow, White (after an 87-catch season) is the receiving back, Burkhead can fill in at either of those roles, Develin is the fullback, and Harris, the fourth-rounder from Alabama, is an intriguing work in progress who could factor in on short-yardage situations. Some of that intrigue figures to be on display this preseason, when the rookie could be in line for some significant run given the veteran nature of this positional group on top of Michel’s tenuous health.

7. OFFENSIVE LINE

Fifteen (David Andrews, Yodny Cajuste, Marcus Cannon, Cole Croston, James Ferentz, Hjalte Froholdt, Tyler Gauthier, Ted Karras, Cedrick Lang, Shaq Mason, Brian Schwenke, Dan Skipper, Tyree St. Louis, Joe Thuney, Isaiah Wynn) likely competing for eight spots

Wynn reportedly won’t start camp on the PUP list, suggesting that he’s passed his physical and is healthy enough to assume the pivotal role at left tackle after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles. That’s the position to watch this preseason, because if Wynn can slot into the spot vacated by Trent Brown it allows the rest of last year’s excellent line to fall back into place: Thuney at left guard, Andrews at center, Mason at right guard, and Cannon at right tackle. But if Thuney needs to slide over to tackle — as he did with Wynn held out of minicamp this spring — that suddenly creates a significant degree of uncertainty on Brady’s blindside.

Wynn’s ability to seize the opening could affect the way the Patriots stack their reserves, too. As 2019 draft picks, Cajuste (third round) and Froholdt (fourth) should be on the roster, if healthy, potentially leaving one spot for returnee Ted Karras, veteran Brian Schwenke, and the rest. Which way the Patriots go could be based on a combination of positional needs and a player’s versatility more so than the way they play in exhibition games.

6. TIGHT END

Five (Stephen Anderson, Andrew Beck, Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse, Ben Watson) likely competing for three spots

While it may be the position with the fewest answers as training camp begins, the competition at tight end shapes up to be rather boring. Hovering over it is the accepted reality that there’s no way to replace Rob Gronkowski with just one player, and the acknowledgement that the Patriots’ cast of replacements will require them to completely change the way they’ve used the position for much of the past decade.

Matt LaCosse is an established, NFL-level tight end. He’ll make the team, as will Ben Watson when he returns from a four-week suspension. Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo were both with the team last season, and each will get a chance this preseason to prove he’s ready for an increased role — but given their respective ceilings, don’t expect that process to be particularly encouraging or captivating.

5. SPECIAL TEAMERS

In the mix for likely six spots: Stephen Gostkowski (kicker), Joe Cardona (long snapper), Braxton Berrios, Brandon Bolden, Terrence Brooks, Keion Crossen, Nate Ebner, Brandon King, Christian Sam, Matthew Slater.

Gostkowski and Cardona are uncontested at their positions, so they’re virtual locks. Each of the others could conceivably make the squad at an offensive or defensive position, but their best chance of sticking appears to be carving out a role on special teams. Belichick has never been shy about using the bottom of his roster to shore up his kicking teams — but at some point it becomes a numbers game, and age or injury factors could make this group one of the more unpredictable as cut-down day approaches.

Even at age 33, and despite missing the Pro Bowl last season for the first time in eight years, Slater is still an excellent gunner and projects to have a spot locked up. So does King, whose work on the coverage teams was rewarded this May with a two-year extension that takes his contract through the 2021 season. Beyond that, though, anything is feasible. Brooks inked a two-year deal with the Pats relatively early in free agency, and could provide depth at safety. Crossen and Sam are both just 23, and could stick if the Patriots make a concerted effort to get younger. Berrios could parlay his ability to return punts into an opportunity to prolong the look he gets as a receiver.

If the Patriots go down any of those avenues, it would likely come at the expense of Ebner after eight seasons in New England, or truncate the Foxborough return of Bolden after his one season in Miami. Ultimately it’s a battle in which any players who emerges as multi-purpose will gain the advantage, so any snaps these guys play on the first three downs this preseason could have an impact on what direction the Pats go on fourth down when the games count for real.

4. PUNTER

Two (Ryan Allen, Jake Bailey) likely competing for one spot.

The competition at punter gets its own categorization, given what’s happened at that position over the past six months. At the Super Bowl in February, Allen played a role that should not be diminished or forgotten, averaging 40.6 yards per boot in what was a tussle for field position, and seeing three of his kicks downed at the 2, 6, and 7 yard lines. The kick to the 6 immediately preceded the possession on which the Patriots scored their first points. The kick to the 7 tilted the field to start the drive that produced the game’s only touchdown.

Allen had a good season overall, has been a reliable holder for Gostkowski, and that earned him a new deal with New England this spring — yet in April the Patriots traded up in the fifth round to select Bailey out of Stanford. He brings with him a big leg that could also contribute to kickoffs, and according to reports he has impressed on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

It would seem unlikely that the Pats would trade up to draft a player just to bail on him before his first season, so Bailey would seem to hold the edge. But, then, punter didn’t appear a position in need of upgrade, so moving on from the veteran incumbent comes with some risk. Their preseason performance could dictate the direction they go. And if all things are equal, the new deal set to pay Allen $900,000 with a $500,000 roster bonus could be what does him in.

3. DEFENSIVE LINE

Fifteen (Michael Bennett, Adam Butler, Byron Cowart, Keionta Davis, Lawrence Guy, Trent Harris, Ufomba Kamalu, David Parry, Mike Pennel Jr., Derek Rivers, Danny Shelton, John Simon, Nick Thurman, Chase Winovich, Deatrich Wise Jr.) competing for likely eight spots

After Trey Flowers received $90 million from the Lions and Malcom Brown secured $15 million from the Saints, there are some holes to fill up front — and a compelling collection of candidates to do so. Guy is coming off a great year inside, Butler has probably done enough over his first couple of years to ensure himself a spot, and Wise has flashed at times coming off the edge opposite of Flowers.

They could potentially be the only holdovers, however. Bennett (trade), Pennel ($5 million free-agent contract), and Winovich (third-round pick) look like roster locks, leaving the rest of the group to fend for what could be as few as two spots. Simon has the inside track on one of those after contributing to last year’s title run, and Shelton is a big body that knows the system, but it could be incumbent on Rivers, Davis, and the rest to deliver signs of promise during the preseason if they’re going to extend their stay with the Patriots.

However it all shakes out, the depth and variety in this group should make for an interesting collection of talent, with roles starting to take shape from the moment training camp begins.

2. RECEIVER

Twelve (Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Maurice Harris, N’Keal Harry, Dontrelle Inman, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Damoun Patterson, Matthew Slater, Demaryius Thomas) likely competing for five spots

As the reigning Super Bowl MVP and New England’s first-round draft pick, Edelman and Harry are ensured of jobs. (Edelman’s reported thumb injury does not appear serious enough to impact roster building in a big way.) After scoring in two playoff games a year ago, then re-signing, Dorsett seems to be in a good spot, too.

The intrigue comes after that, and is loaded with possibilities. Inman and Harris have both been functional NFL receivers elsewhere, while the undrafted Meyers enjoyed a decorated college career at North Carolina State. If the Patriots seek size, those three present three options all standing at least 6-foot-2. If they’re seeking a player more in the mold of Edelman and Dorsett, who are each listed at 5-10, the 5-9 Berrios could be the fit after spending last season on injured reserve. If Brady’s preseason is mostly limited to the joint practices in Detroit and Tennessee, those sessions become critical to the chances of those four, considering the importance of receivers proving to be on the same page as the quarterback who skipped voluntary workouts for a second straight offseason.

Also worth watching are the two situations that could mean the Patriots receiver depth won’t be limited to the 53-man roster come opening night. As he rehabs a torn Achilles, Thomas is set to open training camp on the PUP list, and that designation could stick with him into the regular season. Meanwhile, there’s also the possibility that Josh Gordon could be reinstated by the NFL at some point, and his familiarity with the workings of Foxborough would mean that as soon as he’s eligible Brady would be afforded another trusted target.

1. DEFENSIVE BACKS

Seventeen (Terrence Brooks, Patrick Chung, Keion Crossen, Duke Dawson, Nate Ebner, Malik Gant, Stephon Gilmore, Duron Harmon, A.J. Howard, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, Obi Melifonwu, D’Angelo Ross, Ken Webster, Joejuan Williams) likely competing for nine spots, plus special-teams opportunities

The defensive secondary is better classified as one big group than as cornerbacks and safeties because there are so many good football players among them, the ability to add depth at another spot could make or break an individual’s chances of making the team.

Gilmore doesn’t have to worry about making the team after an All-Pro campaign. Nor does Williams after being selected in the second round of April’s draft. Chung and Devin McCourty don’t appear to be going anywhere, either, nor does J.C. Jackson, who emerged as a starter-caliber corner as an undrafted rookie a year ago.

That accounts for five of nine (maybe 10) projected spots, with Jones being a sixth as an excellent example of a player becoming almost indispensable because he can do so much. In the Super Bowl, when the Pats countered the Rams by playing zone, he lined up at strong safety. Looking at this roster, and by trade, he may be the team’s best slot corner. He’s also a valuable part of the kick coverage teams.

Jason McCourty spent last preseason learning to play safety, so he could conceivably shift there in a pinch, as well, if his brother, or Chung, or third starter/captain Duron Harmon were to go down. With those eight members of the secondary effectively entrenched, it’s hard to see Brooks, Crossen, or Ebner earning a jersey in any way other than special teams, especially when the Patriots might also need to find a spot for Dawson, a 2018 second-round choice. He was selected as a slot corner, but missed his entire rookie season, and returns without a clear role. The 6-foot-4 Melifonwu is also an enticing package of size and athleticism that could be difficult to discard given the big and fast way the attributes of NFL pass catchers seem to be trending.

There seems to be a surplus here, so don’t be surprised if there’s a trade coming. Either way, it will be fascinating to see how Belichick and a rebuilt defensive coaching staff deploy this collection on a weekly basis, with snap counts subject to vary greatly, and everybody with the possible exception of Gilmore playing a different role week to week. Assuming the players will recognize what’s at stake, those watching practice in the coming weeks should be treated to some high-level competition among the cornerbacks and safeties as they fight each other to carve out roles and create opportunities. Their battle should be like none other being waged on the back fields of Foxborough.