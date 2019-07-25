A list of Patriots offseason arrivals and departures
A quick look at the team's updated roster since Super Bowl LIII.
With the start of Patriots training camp, the defending Super Bowl champions have a few new faces in Foxborough to begin the 2019 season.
Here’s a list of players that have come and gone in the offseason:
Arrivals
N’Keal Harry, wide receiver
Joejuan Williams, cornerback
Chase Winovich, defense end
Damien Harris, running back
Yodny Cajuste, offensive tackle
Hjalte Froholdt, offensive guard
Jarrett Stidham, quarterback
Byron Cowart, defensive line
Jake Bailey, punter
Ken Webster, cornerback
Undrafted free agent signings:
Calvin Anderson, offensive line
Andrew Beck, tight end
Nick Brossette, running back
Ryan Davis, wide receiver
Malik Gant, safety
Tyler Gauthier, offensive line
Terez Hall, linebacker
Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver
Ross D’Angelo, defensive back
Tyree St. Louis, offensive line
Gunner Olszewski, wide receiver
Free agent signings:
Brandon Bolden, running back
Terrence Brooks, safety
Shilique Calhoun, linebacker
Jamie Collins, linebacker
Maurice Harris, wide receiver
Dontrelle Inman, wide receiver
Lance Kendricks, tight end
Matt LaCosse, tight end
Cedrick Lang, offensive tackle
Mike Pennel, defensive line
Demaryius Thomas, wide receiver
Nick Thurman, defensive line
Benjamin Watson, tight end
Trade arrival:
Michael Bennett, defensive end (via Philadelphia)
Departures
Free agent departures:
Dwayne Allen, tight end (signed with Miami)
Malcom Brown, defensive tackle (signed with New Orleans)
Adrian Clayborn, defensive end (signed with Atlanta)
Trent Brown, offensive tackle (signed with Oakland)
Jake Eldrenkamp, offensive line (released by New England, signed with Indianapolis)
Trey Flowers, defensive end (signed with Detroit)
Rob Gronkowski, tight end (retired)
Chris Hogan, wide receiver (signed with Carolina)
Ulrick John, offensive tackle (signed with New Orleans)
Cordarrelle Patterson, wide receiver (signed with Chicago)
Eric Rowe, cornerback (signed with Miami)
LaAdrian Waddle, offensive tackle (signed with Buffalo)
Trade departure:
Jacob Hollister, tight end (sent to Seattle)