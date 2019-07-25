Bill Belichick calls Texans’ pursuit of Nick Caserio ‘water under the bridge’

Nick Caserio, left, has worked with Bill Belichick and the Patriots since 2001. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff file
By
10:48 AM

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t interested in rehashing the Houston Texans’ pursuit of director of player personnel Nick Caserio.

“Water under the bridge,’’ Belichick told reporters at Gillette Stadium Thursday morning.

In June, the Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans after the team requested permission to interview Caserio for their vacant general manager opening. It wasn’t the first time the Texans had expressed interest in Caserio, as the Patriots also blocked the two parties from meeting over the same position in January 2018.

Caserio, who joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant, will remain in New England for at least the upcoming season, though his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft in April. At that time, the Patriots will not longer be able to enforce the clause in his current deal that prevents him from interviewing with other organizations.

Advertisement

Since firing Brian Gaine in June, the Texans have yet to fill their general manager role, with senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen holding the post in the interim.

Houston has since backed off of Caserio — for now — and the Patriots dropped the tampering chargers. But there was some discussion as to whether Caserio qualifies as a “high-level employee’’ in the eyes of the league. According to the NFL’s anti-tampering policy, an employer club cannot deny an inquiring club’s request if the inquiring club “is prepared to offer a position as a high-level employee.’’

“Whatever the rules are, they are,’’ Belichick said. “I didn’t write them. Whatever they are, they are. [Job] titles aren’t the most important thing around here, to us. Winning is.’’

Although Caserio is officially listed as the director of player personnel, he did appear in the photo of general managers at the owners’ meetings in March.

When asked for clarification, Belichick refused.

“I’ve never talked about contracts and I’m not going to start talking about them now,’’ he said. “I don’t know why you would bring it up.’’

When pushed, Belichick reiterated his stance.

“There’s no clarification,’’ he said. “I’m not talking about contracts period. Players’, coaches’, or anybody else’s. Never have and I don’t plan to.’’

Advertisement

Belichick stayed vague when discussing Caserio’s responsibilities — and whether they may be modified this season.

“We have had a number of changes on the staff,’’ he said. “Not everything will be the same as it’s been. It’s not that way anyway. I’m sure a lot of things will be the same. There may be a few differences. There’s differences for all of us — there’s differences for me, there’s differences for the coaches. I’m sure there will be a little bit of both. Each year is a little bit different.’’

Belichick also praised Caserio for his experience and involvement with the coaching staff, calling him “a great asset in a number of areas.’’ So, is he at least happy to have him back?

Buy Tickets

“Looking forward to having a good day on the practice field today,’’ Belichick said. “Trying to string them together throughout the course of camp. That’s what we’re all here for.’’

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick
Tom Brady waves to cheering fans as he heads for the field.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's arrival for his 20th Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 11:28 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman is set to miss 'a few weeks' with a broken thumb July 25, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
A list of Patriots offseason arrivals and departures July 25, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Alex Cora had plenty of words for the umpiring crew in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday.
Red Sox
Baseball deserves much better than Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays fiasco July 25, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Met gala in New York.
Patriots
How the Patriots spent their offseasons, according to Instagram July 25, 2019 | 5:28 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
Dan Le Batard to meet Thursday with ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro July 24, 2019 | 11:33 PM
Bruins
Marc Savard joining St. Louis Blues as assistant coach July 24, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Red Sox
Here’s what Alex Cora said about protesting Wednesday’s game July 24, 2019 | 9:05 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. As teams settle in at sweltering training camps this week, playbooks are distributed (digitally, of course), rookies and other youngsters try to catch the eye of decision makers, and fans wonder what their teams will look like in early September. And beyond. Except, perhaps, in New England. We’re not likely to see much of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady until opening day. We won’t see any of his buddy and standout tight end, Rob Gronkowski, whose battered body caused him to retire. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Patriots
What the Patriots had to say about being without Rob Gronkowski July 24, 2019 | 8:44 PM
Comedian Ha Ha Davis, left, announces the arrival of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey to NFL football training camp as he steps from the back of an armored car outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck July 24, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Adam Kolarek waits as umpire confer during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kalrek was pitching, then moved to first base, and then back to pitcher in the inning. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Red Sox
Red Sox file protest over lineup in 3-2 loss to Rays July 24, 2019 | 5:46 PM
New England's Ryan Allen punts during the fourth quarter of a playoff game vs. San Diego on Jan. 13, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
Sports Q
Who is the best punter in Patriots history? July 24, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Bill Belichick
NFL
What Bill Belichick had to say about his central role in an NFL Films project July 24, 2019 | 1:53 PM
NFL
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, infamous for the 'Butt Fumble,' retires from NFL July 24, 2019 | 12:46 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'I’m thinking about trying to have a good day today' July 24, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Deatrich Wise Keionta Davis laugh as they head to the practice field during training camp.
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' 2019 depth chart July 24, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign veteran tight end Lance Kendricks July 24, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Boxing
Boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in ring July 24, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots NFL Ranking
Patriots
What NFL players had to say about Julian Edelman's 'Top 100' ranking July 24, 2019 | 10:17 AM
N'Keal Harry during Patriots Training Camp. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Ranking the Patriots' positional battles July 24, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Adrian Peterson
NFL
Lawyer: 'The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time' July 24, 2019 | 7:07 AM
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Christian Vazquez celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Red Sox
Red Sox move into 2nd place for 1st time since March July 24, 2019 | 12:17 AM
MLB
Dwight Gooden arrested in New Jersey on DWI charges July 23, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'Everything happens for a reason. Now I'm a Boston Celtic.' July 23, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reinstate Mitch Moreland from injured list July 23, 2019 | 4:57 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez has been the best Red Sox pitcher in July July 23, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Boston- 06/26/19 The Boston Bruins held a development camp at Warrior Ice Arena. Bruins GM Don Sweeney watches from his office overlooking the ice. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Bruins
Bruins sign Pavel Shen to three-year, entry-level contract July 23, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Speaker: Joe Andruzzi, former offensive guard for the New England Patriots Date: May 17More infoSenator Ed Markey will also address graduates on May 17 and Billy Starr, the founder and executive director of the Pan-Mass Challenge, will address the School of Graduate Studies on May 15.
Patriots
Three-time Patriots Super Bowl champion Joe Andruzzi gets his college degree July 23, 2019 | 11:05 AM
Rob Ninkovich
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich joins ESPN as an NFL analyst July 23, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
What Mookie Betts had to say about potentially testing free agency in 2020 July 23, 2019 | 10:05 AM