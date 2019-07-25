Morning sports update: Julian Edelman is set to miss ‘a few weeks’ with a broken thumb

The Red Sox lost to the Rays on Wednesday afternoon 3-2, though the game was overshadowed by controversy as manager Alex Cora played the game under protest over an unorthodox Rays double substitution that Boston contended was illegal.

American League East competition continues for the Red Sox as the Yankees travel to Fenway Park for a four-game series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. this evening.

The latest on Julian Edelman’s injury: Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has a broken thumb and will miss “a few weeks” of training camp, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The 33-year-old reportedly injured the thumb while playing catch.

The injury that #Patriots WR Julian Edelman is recovering from is a broken thumb, sources say. He actually injured it playing catch three weeks ago, which is why he should miss just a few more weeks and be fine for the season. He just may not play in a preseason game, but 🤷🏽‍♂️. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2019

Edelman played during the 2018 preseason as he recovered from a torn ACL, but missed the four games of the regular season a year ago due to a suspension.

Trivia: In his rookie season, Julian Edelman was one of six wide receivers to catch a pass from Tom Brady. Can you name all of them?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Aside from Edelman, initials are: RM, WW, SA, IS, JG.

More from Boston.com:

A Patriots has reportedly been placed on the reserve/retired list on the eve of training camp:

Veteran C/G Brian Schwenke has been placed on the reserve/retired list. Schwenke had been running with the first unit at left guard in spring practices. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 24, 2019

Tom Brady once again topped jersey sales:

A cat got onto the field during a Leagues Cup game on Wednesday night:

Can we adopt this cat? 🐈 pic.twitter.com/8eXQcaxQZC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2019

On this day: In 1941, Red Sox pitcher Lefty Grove recorded the 300th win of his career. It was also his last. The 10-6 victory over Cleveland was Grove’s final winning effort, as he lost the remaining decisions of his season.

Grove’s career as a 300-game winner was representative of an older era in baseball. He debuted for the Philadelphia Athletics at a comparatively late age of 25, yet still became only the fifth pitcher ever (at the time) to win 300 games by winning 20 or more games in eight of nine seasons from 1927-1935 — including 1931, when he won 31 games.

He threw more than 250 innings in 10 seasons different seasons. This simply doesn’t happen in modern baseball (Justin Verlander was the last MLB pitcher to hit this threshold, which he did in 2011). Grove joined Boston at the age of 34, but still played eight more seasons in which he won a total of 105 games.

Daily highlight: Liverpool concluded a preseason U.S. tour with a 2-2 draw against Sporting at Yankee Stadium. Georginio Wijnaldum scored to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead after a nice (though fortunate) outside-of-the-foot assist from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain:

Georginio Wijnaldum gives @LFCUSA the lead right before halftime 💪 pic.twitter.com/JZNCCEHEfi — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) July 25, 2019

Trivia answer: Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Sam Aiken, Joey Galloway, Isaiah Stanback