How the Patriots spent their offseasons, according to Instagram

From weddings to babies to 'Game of Thrones' recaps.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Met gala in New York.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Met gala in New York. –(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Patriots training camp began this week, and with it comes the end of the NFL offseason. Many Patriots players were active on social media throughout the offseason. Here are some highlights:

Shaq Mason

Mason was given the key to the city for his hometown of Columbia, Tennessee.

Chase Winovich

Rookie Chase Winovich spent some time with viral sensation and musician Mason Ramsey in Nashville, Tennessee.

 

Tom Brady

Brady enjoyed a night out at the Met Gala with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

He also spent the end of his offseason in Costa Rica, enjoying family time by riding horses and jumping off waterfalls.

Julian Edelman

Edelman was hard at work finishing his college degree this spring. He graduated from Kent State University on May 11, earning a Bachelor of Integrative Studies degree, according to the university.

Edelman was also able to meet up with chef and internet icon Guy Fieri.

Isaiah Wynn

Wynn joined Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a trip to Israel, where he took in some sites and was even baptized.

Sony Michel

Michel got in the studio and picked up his part-time rap career, dropping a new song under the name ‘FlyGuy2Stackz.’

James White:

White returned to his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin, with L.A Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to create a video about the university’s deep history of successful running backs.

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy fed some giraffes at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

David Andrews

Andrews spent his offseason fishing and hunting.

Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore made an offseason TV appearance, joining multiple NFL stars to play Celebrity Family Feud.

Patrick Chung

Chung was filmed to be in an episode of Cooking With the Pros.

Duron Harmon

Perhaps the weirdest offseason activity goes to Duron Harmon, who spent time dressing up and doing ‘Game of Thrones’ recaps on his Instagram.

Weddings

A few Patriots players used their free time to get married this offseason.

David Parry

Elandon Roberts

Nate Ebner

Jarrett Stidham

Patriot babies

A few players also added new members to their families.

Maurice Harris

Danny Shelton

Lawrence Guy

Ken Webster

Kyle Van Noy (announcement)

