Thursday was the first day of Patriots training camp, and with it came some photogenic moments. Here are 14 of the best pictures from the Patriots’ first official workouts of the 2019 season.

Tom Brady waves to cheering fans as he heads for the field for the start of his 20th NFL training camp. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —(Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

After practice was over, Patriots players including Dont’a Hightower (front) and Jason McCourty (30) surprised children with bicycles for charity. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —The Boston Globe

After the practice was over, Patriots players, including Obi Melifonwu (22, left),Dont’a Hightower (center) and Jason McCourty (30, right), surprised the children by riding the bicycles out to give them to them. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. and the McCourty twins Devin (left) and Jason (right) climbed the stairs and headed for practice. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Headed for the first day of work, Patriots players including Lawrence Guy (93), Mike Pennel.Jr. (98) and Tyree St. Louis (71) head up the stairs on their way to the start of the workout. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Tom Brady passes the ball as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, right, looks on during training camp. -AP Photo/Steven Senne —AP Photo/Steven Senne

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12, in red) is in the middle as he and his teammates get loose during warmups. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks by the team during warmups. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —-Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff

Rookie WR Gunner Olszewski hauls in a pass. -Jim Davis/Globe Staff —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Patriots wide reciever and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman signs autographs for fans despite his busted thumb. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Patriots players, including Patrick Chung, surprised children by riding the bicycles out to give them to them. -Jim Davis/Globe Staff —Jim Davis/Globe Staff

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry signs autographs for fans -AP Photo/Steven Senne —AP Photo/Steven Senne

Fans cheer as they see Tom Brady (not pictured) arrive for the workout. -Jim Davis/Boston Globe Staff —Jim Davis/Globe Staff