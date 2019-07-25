The Patriots had plans to visit the White House this offseason. Now, it looks unlikely.

Here's why.

Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
The New England Patriots visited the White House after winning the Super Bowl in 2017. Here's why a 2019 trip looks unlikely. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
By
6:16 PM

The New England Patriots appear likely to become the second straight Super Bowl-winning team to not visit the White House.

Last year, President Donald Trump canceled the South Lawn celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles, after it became clear that most of the team would not be in attendance; several key players said they objected to the divisive president’s politics. 

The Super Bowl LIII champions say the reason they haven’t made it to the White House this offseason is due to scheduling conflicts, rather than those of the political variety.

The Patriots triumvirate — owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady — has maintained friendly social relationships with Trump, who has rooted for the team for years. The team — albeit without almost a third of their playersincluding Brady — did visit Trump at the White House after winning the Super Bowl in 2017. Kraft even joined the president at a White House dinner earlier this month (despite being charged for soliciting prostitution in February).

Advertisement

But with training camp now underway, it’s increasingly unlikely the full squad makes the customary trip.

Following their previous five Super Bowl wins, the Patriots always visited the White House between early April and mid-May. That’s when players are around for offseason conditioning and it’s easier to organize everyone onto the team plane for the trip down to Washington, D.C. That was apparently the aim this year, too. However, finding a date that fit between player vacations, team trainings, and the White House’s busy schedule turned out to be difficult.

According to a team spokesman, the Patriots and White House had twice set a tentative date this past spring. The Patriots had to reschedule the first time. Then the two sides agreed to a visit in late May when the full team would be present toward the end of organized training activities (OTAs). But that date was also canceled a few weeks out, at the White House’s request, due to a scheduling conflict, according to the spokesperson.

When that late scratch happened, they began running out of options.

After OTAs, players have one last chance to head back home and/or go on vacation from June to July. Training camp starts in late July (the first real day practice was Thursday), and preseason is right around the corner. The Patriots travel to Detroit for their first game on Aug. 8.

Advertisement

The team does travel to play the Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens during the regular season, which some have speculated could be an opportunity to visit the White House. They even have a bye week after the Week 9 game in Baltimore. However, NFL teams follow a strictly regimented schedule during the season and the Patriots view their Week 1 banner ceremony as the final way to commemorate the past championship season.

In other words, while the team hasn’t officially ruled anything out, the chances of a White House trip only get slimmer as the summer wears on.

That result may be disappointing to Trump, who said he was “sure [the Patriots] will be back” to the White House after they beat the Los Angeles Rams in February. However, it may also save Belichick and the Patriots the contentious distraction from football that a White House visit has become during the Trump administration. Plus, many of the Patriots players have been there before, several have preemptively said they won’t go, and no one has appeared outwardly enthused about going again.

Buy Tickets

As Brady said in February, when he was asked about a potential White House trip: “Next question.”

TOPICS: Patriots Politics 2019 Super Bowl Donald Trump
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - The Patriots Danny Etling, listed as a quarterback but who was working out as a reciever today, drops a pass. Wide recievers Dontrelle Inman (15,left) and Braxton Berrios (14, right) are also pictured. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots move Danny Etling to wide receiver July 25, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (left) smiles and signals to a fan shouting out his name as he heads for the field for the workout. Fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy (right) ducks to try to avoid a low hanging tree branch.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy described what makes Jerod Mayo a good coach July 25, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter listens during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'We tell kids to stand up to bullies, but you allow Turkish Government to bully you' July 25, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Tom Brady waves to cheering fans as he heads for the field.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's arrival for his 20th Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 11:28 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick gets testy over questions about Texans' pursuit of Nick Caserio July 25, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman is set to miss 'a few weeks' with a broken thumb July 25, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
A list of Patriots offseason arrivals and departures July 25, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Alex Cora had plenty of words for the umpiring crew in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday.
Red Sox
Baseball deserves much better than Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays fiasco July 25, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Met gala in New York.
Patriots
How the Patriots spent their offseasons, according to Instagram July 25, 2019 | 5:28 AM
Dan LeBatard
Media
Dan Le Batard to meet Thursday with ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro July 24, 2019 | 11:33 PM
Bruins
Marc Savard joining St. Louis Blues as assistant coach July 24, 2019 | 11:00 PM
Red Sox
Here’s what Alex Cora said about protesting Wednesday’s game July 24, 2019 | 9:05 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. As teams settle in at sweltering training camps this week, playbooks are distributed (digitally, of course), rookies and other youngsters try to catch the eye of decision makers, and fans wonder what their teams will look like in early September. And beyond. Except, perhaps, in New England. We’re not likely to see much of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady until opening day. We won’t see any of his buddy and standout tight end, Rob Gronkowski, whose battered body caused him to retire. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Patriots
What the Patriots had to say about being without Rob Gronkowski July 24, 2019 | 8:44 PM
Comedian Ha Ha Davis, left, announces the arrival of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey to NFL football training camp as he steps from the back of an armored car outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrives at camp in armored truck July 24, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Adam Kolarek waits as umpire confer during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Kalrek was pitching, then moved to first base, and then back to pitcher in the inning. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Red Sox
Red Sox file protest over lineup in 3-2 loss to Rays July 24, 2019 | 5:46 PM
New England's Ryan Allen punts during the fourth quarter of a playoff game vs. San Diego on Jan. 13, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
Sports Q
Who is the best punter in Patriots history? July 24, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Bill Belichick
NFL
What Bill Belichick had to say about his central role in an NFL Films project July 24, 2019 | 1:53 PM
NFL
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, infamous for the 'Butt Fumble,' retires from NFL July 24, 2019 | 12:46 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'I’m thinking about trying to have a good day today' July 24, 2019 | 12:14 PM
Deatrich Wise Keionta Davis laugh as they head to the practice field during training camp.
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' 2019 depth chart July 24, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign veteran tight end Lance Kendricks July 24, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Boxing
Boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in ring July 24, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots NFL Ranking
Patriots
What NFL players had to say about Julian Edelman's 'Top 100' ranking July 24, 2019 | 10:17 AM
N'Keal Harry during Patriots Training Camp. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Ranking the Patriots' positional battles July 24, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Adrian Peterson
NFL
Lawyer: 'The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time' July 24, 2019 | 7:07 AM
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Christian Vazquez celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Red Sox
Red Sox move into 2nd place for 1st time since March July 24, 2019 | 12:17 AM
MLB
Dwight Gooden arrested in New Jersey on DWI charges July 23, 2019 | 9:01 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'Everything happens for a reason. Now I'm a Boston Celtic.' July 23, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox reinstate Mitch Moreland from injured list July 23, 2019 | 4:57 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez has been the best Red Sox pitcher in July July 23, 2019 | 12:59 PM